Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 25. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked ninth in the IPL 2025 standings. With two victories in eight matches, the Pat Cummins-led side is hoping for a miracle from here. They suffered a crushing defeat in their last game and had to win all their upcoming matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Backs Mumbai Indians To Reach Indian Premier League Playoffs After Seven-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘MI Know How To Make Comeback and Take the Lead.’

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a thrashing defeat against the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. A loss against the Sunrisers will shut their doors to reaching the playoffs. Ahead of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match, take a look at how the weather in Chennai might be on Friday.

Chennai Weather Live

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are no rain predictions in Chennai on Friday during match hours. However, showers are expected early morning, with the weather remaining clear the rest of the day. The temperature might be around 32 degrees Celsius. CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Premier League Season 18 Match 43.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has produced a balanced track in the Indian Premier League 2025. It has assisted pace bowlers in the first innings, while in the second innings, batters can play their shots with the ball coming nicely on the bat. Spinners are getting help from the Chennai track throughout the match. It is expected to play the same during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match.

