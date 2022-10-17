Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for air conditioners in India, announced its 'Grand Mahotsav Offer 2022' to delight its customers across India for the upcoming festive season. The offers are available during the month of October across all authorized dealers and channel partners in the country.

The festive season this year has been ushered with a renewed sense of celebration and hope. Given the consumer's need to upgrade to advanced consumer appliances with health and hygiene features, Voltas has introduced exciting festival offers including up to 15 per cent Cashback Offer.

Highlights of the Grand Mahotsav Offer on Voltas Products.

- Cashback of up to 15 per cent on select credit cards across Voltas products- Up to 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty- Lifetime Warranty on Inverter Compressor- Special Installation offers for Room Air Conditioners.

Welcoming the festive season, Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas Limited said, "This festive season is special in many ways since, after a hiatus of two years, people are finally coming out and celebrating occasions with family and friends. At Voltas, we wanted to make these celebrations special by launching attractive offers and innovative products for our customers. The Grand Mahotsav Offer will provide a host of benefits to our customers looking to upgrade their existing home appliances with attractive value-adds and offers. On behalf of the Voltas family, I would like to wish all our customers a very happy festive season."

Highlights of the Grand Mahotsav Offer on Voltas Beko Products.

- Cashback of up to 15 per cent on select credit cards across Voltas Beko products- Up to 3-Year Comprehensive Warranty- Lifetime Warranty on Inverter Compressor- Long term EMI up to 18 Months on Voltas Beko products- Fixed EMI of Just Rs 2950/- per month on select Voltas Beko products

Voltas and Voltas Beko are adding to the celebration by introducing offers that make the purchasing process convenient and affordable for consumers. The brand is providing exciting finance offers including up to 15 per cent Cashback on select Credit & Debit Cards. Additionally, both the brands are offering extended Comprehensive Warranty up to 5-Year, Lifetime Warranty on Inverter Compressor and Special Installation offers for Room Air Conditioners. Moreover, Voltas Beko is offering Zero Down Payment with Easy EMI, Long term EMI up to 18 Months, Fixed EMI of Just Rs 2950/- per month on select Voltas Beko products to reduce the cost of ownership of their products.

This offer is applicable on Voltas & Voltas Beko' range of products and can be availed through Voltas' authorized channel partners and exclusive brand outlets. This is a great opportunity for customers to get their hands on the newly introduced range.

The Grand Mahotsav offer commenced on October 1, 2022, and is valid till October 31, 2022, across offline channels to enable Voltas and Voltas Beko customers to experience the best-in-class and technologically-advanced range of products. Besides its 25,000 customer touchpoints, both the brands also have a widespread network of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and plan to launch many more Brand Shops and Experience Zones by the end of FY23. Customers can now purchase the products from www.voltas.com and other e-commerce platforms.

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)