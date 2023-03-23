Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): WAL Developments, a stellar entrant in the Indian real estate industry has made national headlines with the launch of the first of its kind, environmentally sustainable premium commercial SCO plotted colony, WAL STREET 73. Located on the coveted SPR in Sector 73, Gurugram, this premium project heralds WAL Developments foray into the world of property development. The impressive launch of their inaugural commercial project is sure to prove a significant milestone in the company's exciting journey ahead.

With a strategically targeted development module, WAL Developments, is determined to establish their presence in Gurugram's competitive real estate market. With a vision to augur the future of sustainable development in India, the company has announced its plans to invest INR 4000 million towards the development of residential as well as commercial projects in and around Gurugram.

Sharing his insights, Dr Yashpal Yadav, Director, WAL Developments, said, "It is with immense pleasure and gratitude that we announce the launch of WAL Developments and our inaugural commercial real estate project WAL STREET 73. The philosophy of our company is based on sustainable development, keeping in mind the three precious elements of the Environment - Water, Air and Land, amalgamating in immaculate synergy to create WAL.

A lot of thought has been given to project's design & layout and the amenities planned in the development, to be in perfect harmony to one another. We have hired industry professionals to create an impeccable balance between modern development and ecological conservation. This would make WAL stand head-and-shoulder above the competition in sustainable development models. We believe that adopting sustainable development is not a one-time endeavour, but rather a continuous process for meeting human development goals.

We do not inherit this earth but it's our conscious duty to let our future generation have clean & green earth, hence the onus to preserve our natural resources and heritage follows on to our shoulders. WAL stands steadfast in its commitment to deliver this responsibility and promise of a greener tomorrow for everyone.

In the domain of commercial retail, our company is determined to create architectural marvels with the launch of our ambitious SCO plotted colony WAL STREET 73 that would provide diverse investment opportunities upon its commencement. We are confident this project will deliver exceptional results for our buyers in the near perceivable future."

He further added, "We at WAL understand the importance of being consistent with quality and delivery, hence we are committed to our pledge of working on these attributes and establishing them as the cornerstones of our performance parameters. We are dedicated to accommodate the complex requirements of are various stakeholders, including our clients, our investors, as well as the real estate industry as a whole.

Technology has given people access to a cornucopia of information. This has not only helped spread consumer awareness but also empowered them to make informed decisions about the plethora of products and services available in the market. Hence our work philosophy at WAL is very simple, maintain quality, foster transparency and focus on safeguarding the interests of our invaluable customers above all else."

WAL Developments is a real estate company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. They specialize in developing premium commercial SCO plots and have a work philosophy that emphasizes simplicity, transparency, and absolute clarity in serving their customers' best interests. WAL is committed to providing high-quality services that cater to their customers' specific needs and maximize the potential of their assets. They strive to create long-lasting and successful partnerships with their customers by being consistent with quality and delivery. WAL is prepared to handle the complicated demands of clients, investors, and the industry as a whole. In today's era of technology, where customers have access to vast amounts of information, WAL believes in delivering quality, maintaining transparency, and focusing on the commitments made to their customers.

