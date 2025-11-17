PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: WCommerce, a Hyderabad-based digital commerce platform, is enabling individuals and small businesses across India to start an online store with zero investment and zero stock. Anyone--from kirana shop owners to content creators to home-based entrepreneurs--can launch a store and earn 20-40% profit on every order without handling inventory or logistics.

WCommerce provides each user with a ready-made online store. Store owners can share their store link or QR code with customers, promote it on social media, or simply rely on repeat buyers. The company manages product sourcing, delivery, returns, and customer support, allowing sellers to focus only on promotion and earning.

WCommerce Co-founder & COO Sridhar Sriramaneni said the platform has already crossed 22,000 active online stores across India. "We have partnered with over 40 trusted brands and added more than 600 curated products across categories such as health, wellness, beauty, personal care, home essentials, and pet care. These brands are known for quality and strong product research," he noted.

The platform is now attracting three major types of store owners:

* Kirana stores, who use WCommerce's digital shelf to offer more products without stocking them.* Content creators, who promote their own store in videos and earn significantly higher margins than traditional affiliate programs.* Everyday entrepreneurs--students, homemakers, and working professionals--who want to run a side business without financial risk.As part of its growth strategy, WCommerce has also enabled its catalog to appear on ONDC-enabled buyer apps, offering store owners an additional source of orders. This acts as a bonus channel, while the primary earnings continue to come from the seller's own network of customers.

"At a time when people are searching for safe, low-risk income opportunities, WCommerce offers an accessible path to entrepreneurship for anyone," Sridhar added.

