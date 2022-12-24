New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/PNN): Weaddo, a one-of-its-kind business accelerator studio, bags awards for its clients with their bespoke CX/CE strategies. The company helps brands drive business growth by creating agile and data-driven digital transformations at all touchpoints. The MarTech company has also bagged awards such as the Best Digital Media Team of the Year Award, Best Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Award, Best Tech for Retail Award, and Top 10 Startup in India Award, among many others.

Modern customers are not limited to only tech-savvy customers. In the age of growing internet penetration, everyone is online. As a result, online shopping has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. So, brands are in a digital battle where brands with personalised, simple CX and agile marketing strategies always enjoy an edge. Weaddo is a MarTech company that simplifies the CX journey for businesses by providing them with the right MarTech stack. Weaddo understands the customer journey of its partners and delivers the right strategies as per the requirements.

Weaddo is the brainchild of the entrepreneur duo Sanchit and Protik. The founder duo identified a huge gap in the space of MarTech and conceptualised Weaddo to address this gap. "In a time when both marketing and technology are getting complex with every passing day, we at Weaddo are on a mission to simplify and demystify MarTech stacks for businesses," says Sanchit. "Moreover, we help businesses to focus on their customer journey in a manner so that they can build smart digitalisation strategies and drive business growth easily," adds Protik.

Weaddo is a team of 80+ MarTech Engineers, Programme Managers, CX Analysts, Data Engineers, Business Analysts, and Performance Managers who ensure personalised solutions as per your business requirements. The company partners with its clients at every S.T.A.G.E - Strategy, Transformation, Acceleration, Growth, and Experience - of digital transformation. Today, every brand aims at dominating the market. In this scenario, Weaddo assists brands in achieving their goals by understanding their CX journey and developing the right growth solutions for them. After defining businesses for many brands, Weaddo now looks forward to becoming a tremendous digital transformation partner for big, small, and medium businesses.

