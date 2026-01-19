Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The Government of Madhya Pradesh on Monday held discussions with Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman - Energy and International Airports, GMR Group, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to explore potential collaborations in the areas of renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure development in the state.

While speaking with ANI after the meeting, Bommidala said, "The discussions were around technology, energy and airports. We are looking for deeper engagements in these areas in the state of Madhya Pradesh."

"The discussions also focused on existing and proposed renewable energy projects in the state, with both sides examining possibilities for long-term partnerships," he said.

Bommidala underscored the importance of strong public-private collaboration, innovation-driven growth, and the development of ecosystems that support entrepreneurship and advanced technologies.

He acknowledged the state's efforts to create an enabling environment for private-sector participation and expressed confidence in Madhya Pradesh's potential to attract large-scale investments.

As per the statement released by the Madhya Pradesh government, the discussions also covered Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a technology hub, especially Global Capability Centres across key cities.

Earlier in the day, the Government of Madhya Pradesh held discussions with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group; Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab; and Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, among others, to explore multiple possibilities.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". (ANI)

