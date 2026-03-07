PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: International Women's Day is a global celebration of the achievements, resilience, and leadership of women across industries and communities. As the world continues to evolve, women leaders are playing an increasingly vital role in shaping the future through innovation, vision, and purpose-driven leadership. From entrepreneurs and changemakers to professionals transforming their respective fields, these inspiring women are breaking barriers and creating new opportunities for progress. International Women's Day 2026: Inspiring Women Leaders Shaping the Future highlights a remarkable group of women who are leading with courage, redefining leadership, and making a meaningful impact while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and lead with confidence.

Also Read | Special Train for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: Northern Railway Launches New Delhi-Ahmedabad Special Train 04062 for Cricket Fans.

1. Anuradha Gupta: Co-Founder and CEO of Amantya Technologies

Anuradha Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Amantya Technologies, is an accomplished technopreneur shaping the evolution of intelligent telecom networks. With over two decades of experience in telecom engineering and digital innovation, she founded Amantya in 2018 with a handful of determined engineers. Today, the bootstrapped company has grown into an 800+ strong global organization, working with telecom operators, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Also Read | Divya Agarwal REACTS to 'Gold Digger' Allegations, Reveals She Is Living Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar (Watch Video).

Under her leadership, Amantya is advancing 5G, AI-driven network automation, edge computing, and cloud technologies, helping build more intelligent and resilient digital infrastructure. The company is actively contributing to the development of next-generation telecom solutions and expanding its presence across global markets, supporting enterprises and operators in their digital transformation journeys.

Her journey reflects resilience, a strong belief in indigenous innovation, and people-first leadership. Recognized with the Bharat Telecom Export Excellence Award 2025 (TEPC) and the Globalisation Excellence Award 2025 (ISAN), Anuradha continues to champion greater participation of women in engineering and technology leadership.

2. Neha Kumari: Founder and CEO of Carret

For me, ambition began with a simple belief: where you start should never define how far you can go. As a teenager, I left my home in a small village in Bihar to pursue my education. I went on to become the first girl in my village to crack IIT-JEE, and later the first woman in my family to start my own business. That journey taught me the importance of believing in your potential and being truly independent in your thoughts. Because every step we take is part of a story others are quietly watching. You never know who might find courage in it.

Today, as the Founder and CEO of Carret, Neha is building her entrepreneurial journey with the same determination and vision that shaped her early years. Under her leadership, Carret has scaled to 1,000Cr+ transaction volume and has presence in India, the UAE, and the Singapore region. Recognised among ET Inspiring Women Leaders, her story reflects resilience, self-belief, and the courage to challenge traditional boundaries.

3. Prachi Singh: CEO of Dharohar Land Corporation

Prachi Singh, CEO of Dharohar Land Corporation, approached real estate from an unusual entry point--global corporate rigor. With post-graduation from Canada and an overseas career across Mercer, Manheim, and Xerox Holdings, she spent years working within systems built for scale and accountability. None of it pointed to real estate, and that distance offered clarity.

She saw what insiders often missed: an industry where unclear titles, opaque documentation, and informal networks routinely erode trust before transactions even begin. That insight shaped what came next. Dharohar was founded on the premise that real estate shouldn't begin with price; it should begin with trust.

Today, she leads that philosophy into every aspect of Dharohar, from land acquisition and development to sales and channel integration. Recognized among India's 40 Under 40 Women business leaders, Prachi reflects an emerging archetype--global fluency translated into meaningful local impact.

4. Puunam G Kaushik: Founder & CEO of Meteoric Cosmeceutiicals Pvt. Ltd. Dy Managing Director & Chief -Corporate Affairs, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Puunam G. Kaushik is a multi-faceted businesswoman with over 20 years of diverse industry experience. She has played a pivotal role in strengthening Meteoric's global footprint. Her focus on operational excellence and innovation has positioned the company as a trusted partner for biopharma and most recently into biocosmetic solutions.

She is deeply committed to social impact. As the Founder & Managing Trustee of VISHALWIN FOUNDATION, she has led initiatives supporting children with special needs and intellectual disabilities, promoting higher education for underprivileged youth, and creating road safety awareness across India.

Starting her professional journey at the young age of 17 in her family business, she has gained extensive expertise across industries including Stock & Commodity Derivatives, Chemicals, Bullion, and Biopharmaceuticals. Her proficiency spans business development, financial management, corporate communication, media relations, brand management, human resources, and consulting.

An ardent leader, she is known for accelerating organizational growth while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical business practices and social responsibility. Her visionary approach continues to shape industries and communities, reinforcing her reputation as an influential entrepreneur and changemaker.

5. Dr. Richa Raj: CEO of Ritzy Technology

Dr. Richa Raj stands at the forefront of technological innovation, redefining how artificial intelligence and applied sciences shape modern industries. Through her pioneering work in agentic AI, she has enabled companies across the globe to automate complex processes, enhance decision-making systems, and scale intelligent operations with unprecedented efficiency.

A computer scientist and AI researcher, Dr. Raj continues to push the boundaries of applied science, developing technologies that bridge research with real-world implementation. Her work spans intelligent systems, advanced computing frameworks, and next-generation technological infrastructures that empower businesses and institutions alike.

Beyond innovation, she is deeply committed to creating opportunities through education and greater access to technology. Through her initiatives and thought leadership, she encourages the responsible use of artificial intelligence to drive progress and inclusion.

As a visionary leader, Dr. Raj represents a new era of women shaping the future of science, intelligence, and global technological progress.

6. Rucchi Awasthi: Founder and Director of TAREO

Rucchi Awasthi is the Founder and Director of TAREO, a people strategy advisory firm focused on helping organizations build resilient teams and capable leaders. With over two decades of experience across recruitment consulting and corporate HR, she brings a deep understanding of how businesses grow through people and leadership.

Her career journey spans both consulting and in-house HR roles, giving her a balanced perspective on the challenges organizations face while building strong leadership pipelines. Through TAREO, she works closely with leadership teams to strengthen talent strategy, develop emerging managers, and build sustainable people practices that support long-term organizational growth.

Rucchi is a strong advocate for developing first-time managers early, believing that confident leaders are the foundation of high-performing organizations. Through her work, she continues to guide businesses in creating leadership cultures that empower individuals, foster collaboration, and drive meaningful progress.

7. Sheeda Banu: Director of Paprsky Services Private Limited

Across the world, women leaders are redefining industries by bringing fresh perspectives, resilience, and bold thinking to the forefront. Among them is business leader Sheeda Banu, whose leadership reflects the growing influence of women in sectors traditionally dominated by men. Through her company, Paprsky Services Private Limited, she has expanded the brand Paprsky onto international platforms, establishing it as a recognized name in industrial and renewable energy solutions.

Known for her ability to think beyond conventional boundaries, Sheeda has focused on building global partnerships and exploring new markets. Her efforts include expanding operations in the United States, strengthening brand presence in Europe, and developing manufacturing initiatives in Saudi Arabia to support the region's rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

Her work is closely aligned with global sustainability values. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP), she actively promotes responsible business practices, gender equality, and ethical leadership.

8. Sonam Garg Sharma: CEO and Co-founder Medical Linkers

True leadership is defined not just by business milestones, but by the lives it transforms. As the Founder and CEO of Medical Linkers, Sonam Garg Sharma perfectly embodies the spirit of celebrating the power of women leaders. Navigating the complex, high-stakes landscape of global healthcare, Sonam demonstrates how empathetic, women-led initiatives can drive meaningful systemic change.

Through Medical Linkers, she has built a global bridge of hope, connecting vulnerable patients to life-saving treatments with transparency, compassion, and unwavering advocacy. Her work reflects a strong commitment to making healthcare more accessible while building trust among patients and medical professionals across borders.

Beyond her visionary entrepreneurial success, Sonam is a passionate champion for female ambition. She actively encourages women to stop waiting for the "perfect moment" and boldly step into their power. Her journey proves that when women lead with purpose and compassion, they don't just build successful companies--they create lasting impact and change lives.

9. Surbhi Bhatia: Founder and CEO of The Mom Store

Surbhi Bhatia, Founder and CEO of The Mom Store, is a shining example of how personal experience can fuel impactful entrepreneurship. Launching her venture in 2019 from Bengaluru, Surbhi transformed her own motherhood journey into a mission to fill the gaps she noticed in the Indian market for quality mother and baby products. With a background that includes stints in retail and a PGPM from IIM Kozhikode, she combined corporate acumen with heartfelt insight to create a brand that truly celebrates motherhood, from pregnancy to early parenting.

More than just a retail platform, The Mom Store fosters a supportive community where young mothers share their stories and experiences, making it a trusted companion for modern moms. Surbhi's leadership reflects a blend of professionalism and warmth, embodying the spirit of today's empowered women who balance ambition with empathy. Her journey is a testament to the power of women leaders who build businesses with heart and purpose, inspiring many this International Women's Day and beyond.

10. Taniya Dhirasaria: Founder of Mamalife

Taniya Dhirasaria is an entrepreneur, brand builder, and an emerging voice in India's postpartum nutrition ecosystem. As the Founder of Mamalife, she is building a science-backed nutrition brand dedicated to supporting mothers through postpartum recovery and early motherhood--an area historically underserved despite its profound impact on families and communities.

A two-time entrepreneur, Taniya has spent over a decade building and scaling consumer brands. Her entrepreneurial journey gained national visibility with an appearance on Shark Tank India Season 2, and her work has earned multiple recognitions, including selection for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative. Her venture has also been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, while YourStory has acknowledged her brand as a Challenger Brand (2022) in India's startup ecosystem. She was also invited as a speaker to share insights on entrepreneurship at the G20 Summit in 2023.

An alumna of NIFT Kolkata and MICA Ahmedabad, Taniya continues to invest in lifelong learning through executive programs at IIM Bangalore and the Indian School of Business. Passionate about giving back, she regularly visits schools to inspire young students to embrace entrepreneurship and creativity. As a founder and mother of two, she strongly believes in building ambitious companies while maintaining a healthy balance between work and family.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)