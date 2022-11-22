Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug and healthcare products, has recently expanded its seal offerings by launching Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals in India and Asia Pacific markets.

Designed and developed to deliver consistent machinability, maintain container closure integrity, and support a safe, convenient user experience, West has launched Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals to help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect their products from external contamination while protecting drug quality.

Key features of Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals include

Available in 13mm & 20mm

Manufactured with 100% vision control providing enhanced quality

Mitigate the risk of crimping and capping failures to increase operational efficiency

Can be used with ready-to-use stoppers

Customizable colors

Produced at West's Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals are brought to meet the growing demands from India and the Asia Pacific markets.

Dr Ravikrishna Chebolu, General Manager, West India said, "We are excited to introduce the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals in India and other regional markets. By manufacturing the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals locally, we are happy to make a further step on addressing these needs as well as contributing to the country's vision of 'Make in India'. We will continue to bring more innovative products and services to India that support both local market and global patients."

Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals add value for the customers by saving resources, time and costs. Using precision technology, these seals deliver consistent quality which can be the ideal solution for those who are faced with operational challenges to consistently achieve reproducible and effective container integrity of pharmaceutical products. With comprehensive certification and technical support offered, West can further help customers to simplify the manufacturing journey and save total costs of ownership.

West will be showcasing the newly launched Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals at its booth 14.C01, Hall 14 during the upcoming CPhI/P-MEC India, which is scheduled to happen between 29 November - 1 December 2022 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, UP, India.

For more information, please visit www.westpharma.com.

