Chelmsford [UK], November 5: Centurion Staunch Nexus proudly hosted the spectacular two-day Asian Wedding Collective 2025 at Chelmsford City Racecourse, bringing together nearly 100 vibrant vendors and designers in a powerful showcase of Asian culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The event stood as a testament to Centurion Staunch's mission of promoting diversity, cultural integration, and community empowerment across industries.

The Runway: Nexus Bridal Runway - The Asian Experience

The highlight of the weekend was the Nexus Bridal Runway - The Asian Experience, graced by Bollywood star Ameesha Patel as the showstopper. She mesmerised audiences in a custom red lehenga by Bidaai London, adorned with Couture CH'Ne Sais Quoi jewellery, and styled by celebrity makeup artist Uzma.

Ten distinguished designers presented their stunning collections, showcasing South Asian artistry at its finest:Bidaai London, Trendy UK, Priya Exclusive, Nosh by Rivaaj London, Motifz London, Heirlooms Haus, Sareez London, Sana Ali, Yana Flame, and Tanaya Couture.

The Celebration: Asian Influencer Awards 2025

The evening transitioned into the Asian Influencer Awards 2025, a celebration of digital excellence and cultural impact. The awards recognised leading voices from across Asia who are shaping online communities with creativity and authenticity.

Winners included:

* Best YouTube Influencer: Shahar Ashraf

* Best Wedding Content Creator: Sahil Vedoliya

* Best Rising Star: Kiranraj S. & Sheetal Pandya Bhattacharya (Shared)

* Best TikTok Influencer: Jalees Ahmed

* Best Food & Travel Influencer: Vincent Chan & Rajveer Singh

* Best Fashion Influencer: Nabeela Zaman

* Best Male Influencer: Gino George

* Best Female Influencer: Nesath Khusbu

* Best Instagram Influencer: David Boon & Jay Pirabakaran

* Best Facebook Influencer: MD Anamul Kabir & Mr. Baig

Special Recognition Awards:

* Afsha Khan - Mindful Voice Influencer

* Kayzar (KZR) - Best Music Influencer

* Rameez P.N. - Limitless Spirit Award

Ameesha Patel was honoured with the Global Asian Influencer Award, presented by Deputy Mayor of Chelmsford, Ms. Smita Rajesh, who applauded Centurion Staunch Nexus for promoting Asian businesses and fostering cultural harmony in the city.

Event Partners & Sponsors

The success of the event was made possible through the collective support of its sponsors and partners:

Category Sponsor: Tiny Treat Factory

Beverage Sponsor: Bar105

Event Partner: Ambala Sweets

Food Partner: Curry & Cocktails

Media Partner: Asian Star Radio

Photography Partner: The Wedding Records

Entertainment Partner: Saga

Award Sponsors: URC, Luxe Event Styling, Garland Lodge Ltd, Nosh by Rivaaj, My Spouse, and Centurion Staunch Ashbourne Care.

The Asian Influencer Awards and Nexus Bridal Runway were elegantly hosted by Ms. Tamanna Miah Freelancer, Presenter, Event Host, TEDx Public Speaker, Red Carpet Reporter, Media Spokesperson, Facilitator, bringing together creativity, glamour, and cultural pride.

COMING IN 2026 -- A YEAR OF GRAND EXPERIENCES WITH CENTURION STAUNCH

Centurion Staunch proudly announces an extraordinary calendar of events for 2026, marking a year dedicated to creativity, culture, innovation, and community impact.

February 2026 -- Nexus Bridal Runway (Global) & Global Fashion Awards 2026

A global celebration where couture meets culture, uniting fashion visionaries and industry leaders from across the world.

April 2026 -- The Grand Asian Collective featuring Nexus Raga

An awe-inspiring runway event showcasing the excellence of Asian design, held alongside the prestigious Opus Asian Awards.

June 2026 -- Startup Expo & Global Pioneers Awards

Honouring the entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping the future with groundbreaking ideas and global ambition.

August 2026 -- Kids Fest 2026 & Teachers Beacon Awards

A vibrant celebration of youth, creativity, and education, recognising the dedicated educators who inspire the next generation.

October 2026 -- The Asian Wedding Collective, Nexus Bridal Runway: The Asian Experience & The Asian Influencer Awards 2026

A spectacular return of our most iconic productions, reimagined and elevated to new heights of creativity and influence.

December 2026 -- Care Expo UK & The British CareX Awards 2026

A national platform celebrating compassion, innovation, and excellence within the UK care sector.

Throughout the year, Centurion Staunch will also host Diwali, Onam, Holi Pop-Ups, and Eid Fest, bringing together communities through vibrant cultural celebrations.

In 2025, Centurion Staunch proudly launched Centurion Staunch Ignite, a podcast series amplifying voices of change, leadership, and creativity. Culminating the year, December 2025 marks the highly anticipated launch of Nexus LÉclat, a premium fashion and lifestyle magazine illuminating stories of creativity, culture, and influence.

CEO of Centurion Stauch Group Mr Muhammad Nissan mentioned that Centurion Staunch Nexus was founded with a vision to create an inclusive platform that celebrates culture, creativity, and community without boundaries. The Asian Wedding Collective, Nexus Bridal Runway, and Asian Influencer Awards were born from a shared passion to showcase excellence, innovation, and representation across all creative industries. These initiatives go beyond events -- they are movements that celebrate unity, diversity, and empowerment. They embody the spirit of collaboration, giving individuals from all walks of life the opportunity to shine, share their stories, and inspire others. The success of these platforms stands as a testament to the incredible contributions of the Asian community and the shared brotherhood that continues to enrich the cultural and social fabric of the United Kingdom and beyond. At Centurion Staunch Nexus, we believe in acceptance, mutual respect, and collective growth. By celebrating one another and standing together, we not only strengthen our community but also contribute to the upliftment and harmony of society as a whole. Our mission is to continue building bridges -- between cultures, creativity, and opportunity -- creating a lasting legacy of inclusion, empowerment, and progress for generations to come. Special thanks to the dedicated Centurion Staunch team -- Ms. Asa Hutchinson, Mr. Sachu S. Nair, Mr. Karan Sundar, Mr. Mohammed Azizur Rahman, and Ms. Amal Abbasi -- the incredible dream team whose hard work and commitment day and night made this event a true success."

Ms Asa Hutchinson, Head of Operations of Centurion Staunch Group was quoted saying "Being part of Centurion Staunch Nexus and leading operations for the Asian Wedding Collective, Nexus Bridal Runway, and Asian Influencer Awards has been a truly inspiring journey. I have witnessed firsthand the extraordinary creativity, resilience, and unity of the Asian community -- their contributions to art, culture, business, and society are profound and deeply impactful. What makes this experience so meaningful is the sense of shared purpose within the team -- a commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and celebrating diversity in its truest form. Every project we undertake is a reflection of mutual respect and the belief that together, we can create something far greater than ourselves. It is an absolute honour to work alongside such passionate individuals and to be part of an organisation that not only celebrates achievements but also uplifts and empowers every voice within the community.

