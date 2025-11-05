The excitement surrounding Jatadhara has reached fever pitch ever since its spectacular first trailer dropped. Following an overwhelmingly positive response, the makers have now unveiled a new trailer just two days before its theatrical release, signalling the start of advance bookings. The fresh preview promises to take the anticipation for this grand spectacle - presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora - to an all-time high. 'Jatadhara': Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

The latest trailer teases a breathtaking mix of high-octane action, divine energy, and mythology-inspired drama, blending emotion, devotion, and visual grandeur in equal measure. Sudheer Babu commands the screen with intensity, while Sonakshi Sinha delivers a strikingly fierce turn as Dhana Pisaachi, a role that looks set to redefine her image.

Every frame of the trailer screams scale — from its awe-inspiring visuals to its spiritual undercurrent — assuring viewers that the filmmakers have gone all out to craft a true big-screen experience.

Watch the Trailer:

Speaking about the trailer, Sudheer Babu said, “Jatadhara is not just a film; it’s an experience that goes beyond imagination. The scale, the vision, and the authenticity with which the team has built this world are extraordinary. Every frame felt alive with energy. As an actor, being part of something so spiritually intense yet visually massive has been truly transformative. This is a film that will make audiences feel the power of devotion and destiny on the big screen.”

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is an action-packed mythological epic that merges divine mysticism with grand cinematic spectacle. The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and will roar into cinemas on November 7, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu. 'Jatadhara' Makers Perform Real Tantric Rituals on Set to Capture Authentic Energy and Spiritual Power.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Divya Khossla (in a special appearance), Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundtrack, Jatadhara promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year - a spectacular saga of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.

