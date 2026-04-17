VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: Whinta, a WhatsApp Business API Platform, has quietly reached a major milestone: 10,000 users. This is happening at a time when more and more customer conversations are moving to messaging apps. Whinta is different from other tools that claim to be all-in-one marketing suites because it focuses on solving a very specific problem: making it easy for businesses to handle and grow customer communication on WhatsApp.

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This focused approach has been working for the past year.

Used by Brands in Many Areas

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A mix of startups, mid-sized companies, and well-known businesses use Whinta today. Some of the names are Bajaj, BSNL, Skill Circle, Giorgi Carpi, One Loan India, and a number of international newspapers.

Other companies that use the platform for marketing and customer engagement include TRS Technology, DXP Ventures India Private Limited, Andrew Homestay, TVM Learnings LLP, Meena Book Publication, A N Technologies, United Pipe and Pavers, AGM Investment, and Vortex Capital.

The platform has also supported campaigns with Bollywood stars, which shows that it can handle bigger messaging and engagement needs.

What Businesses Are Really Using It For

Whinta is being used more as a communication tool every day than as just another WhatsApp marketing tool. Companies are using it for:

* Sending updates and campaign broadcasts

* Using chatbots to automatically respond

* Managing conversations with a shared team inbox

* Using the WhatsApp catalogue to show off products

* Allowing direct communication through the WhatsApp Calling API

* Through a built-in credit line system, you can keep track of your messaging costs.

It replaces several tools for many teams, especially in fields like education, fintech, and services, and reduces their reliance on manual follow-ups.

Built on a solid base

Scientificatt Technologies Private Limited, which started in 2019, backs Whinta. The team has mostly focused on making useful, real-world solutions instead of heavily marketing products. Whinta takes the same approach; the platform focuses more on how easy it is to use and how well it works than on positioning alone.

What's Next

The team sees crossing 10,000 users as an early sign that they are on the right track rather than a finish line.

WhatsApp is still the most popular way for businesses in India to talk to each other. As a result, tools like Whinta are likely to become more important in how businesses deal with customers in the future. For now, the main goals are to make automation better, make workflows simpler, and make the platform more flexible for different kinds of businesses.

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