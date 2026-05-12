Business News | Why NCR's Affluent Buyers Are Moving Towards Low Density Communities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: The luxury housing landscape in NCR is undergoing a major transformation as affluent homebuyers increasingly shift towards low density communities that prioritise privacy, exclusivity, wellness, and curated lifestyle experiences over conventional high rise density.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancellation: Aspirants Welcome NTA's Decision of Cancelling Paper As 'Fair for Honest Candidates'.

Ravi Saund, Founding Director, Emperium Group said

"The definition of luxury has evolved significantly in recent years, with modern buyers seeking sustainability, emotionally enriching environments, open spaces, and community-focused living rather than simply large residential towers and crowded developments."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes 1,456 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,400 As West Asia Tensions Rattle Markets.

This shift is visible across the Dwarka Expressway corridor, which has rapidly emerged as one of NCR's most promising luxury real estate destinations. According to recent market reports, Gurugram recorded over ₹24,120 crore worth of residential sales in the ₹10 crore plus category, overtaking Mumbai as India's fastest growing ultra luxury residential market. The trend reflects growing demand among affluent buyers for larger homes, premium ecosystems, and future ready residential communities.

Industry studies further indicate that India's luxury housing segment is expected to maintain strong momentum throughout 2026, driven by rising HNI wealth, infrastructure growth, and increasing demand for premium residential developments. Analysts have noted that buyers are increasingly prioritising privacy, wellness-led planning, sustainability, and hospitality-inspired experiences while evaluating luxury homes.

The growing preference for low-density residential formats is also being influenced by changing post-pandemic lifestyles. Homebuyers today are increasingly conscious about mental wellness, healthier surroundings, air quality, and larger open spaces. As a result, projects with fewer residences, expansive layouts, and lower resident-to-amenity ratios are witnessing stronger demand among affluent families and investors.

Responding to this evolving market trend is Emperium Titan, a lifestyle crafted for Titans. The ultra premium residential development is located in Sector 88A on Dwarka Expressway. Designed as a low density luxury community with only 74, 3BHK fully air conditioned residences, the project has been conceptualised to deliver a more private and refined lifestyle experience. The development combines spacious planning, wellness-oriented amenities, hospitality inspired infrastructure, and a club 360 to offer a modern ultra premium lifestyle aligned with evolving buyer aspirations.

The project has further strengthened its premium positioning through its prestigious IGBC Platinum Certification, reflecting its commitment towards sustainable and environmentally responsible development. Sustainability and wellness have emerged as important differentiators within NCR's luxury & ultra premium housing segment as buyers increasingly seek future-ready and environmentally conscious homes.

The credibility of the development is further reinforced by the strong market presence and execution track record of Emperium Group. The company has steadily emerged as one of Haryana's most trusted real estate developers with a growing portfolio of residential communities focused on quality construction and 100% before time delivery.

Over the years, Emperium Group has received multiple recognitions that reflect its growing credibility and industry presence. The company has been honoured with the ET Real Estate Award for 'Iconic Project of the Year', the Jewels of Haryana Award, the Jagran Achievers Award for Excellence in Real Estate, and more.

Speaking about changing luxury housing preferences, Ravi Saund added "Emperium Group stated that today's potential buyer is increasingly prioritising privacy, wellness, exclusivity, and meaningful everyday experiences. The spokesperson added that low density living is steadily becoming one of the defining aspirations among affluent homebuyers seeking a balanced and

elevated urban lifestyle and that the company remains fully committed to delivering a 360 degree living experience that offers a complete legacy worthy lifestyle."

Recent reports by Knight Frank India and JLL India highlight Dwarka Expressway as one of NCR's most rapidly evolving luxury residential corridors, witnessing strong demand from buyers seeking elevated, low-density, and lifestyle-driven communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)