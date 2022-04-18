New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), previously known as CUCET, is necessary for the 45 central universities beginning in the academic year 2022-23. The exam is expected to take place in the first week of July, and the application window for the CUET will open on April 2nd and close on April 30th, 2022, respectively.

Before 2022, central universities had their own admissions processes for undergraduate and graduate students. The Education Ministry has adopted CUET, which will be administered by NTA, as a common entrance exam for all of India's central universities to streamline the admissions process.

NTA CUET 2022 Registration:

CUET 2022 registrations has been started from March 26, 2022 and the last date of registration will be April 30th, 2022.

Why NTA CUET 2022 is so Crucial:

-Every student has the same chance at success- Admission to a student's top choice of university is a common goal. This disparity in access stems from the fact that the 12th grade results carry such a heavy weighting in admissions decisions. Cut-off-based exams for the 12th grade placed all their weight on that grade's marks. Every student can now have an equal opportunity to achieve at their highest level in this common entrance exam and apply to the greatest university possible.

-End to Personal Bias- One of the most compelling answers to the question of "Why CUET Is Important?" is the elimination of subjective bias. For example, let's say a student wishes to enroll in a B.Sc. Physics program. Despite her strong performance in physics in the 12th grade, she was denied admittance to the program and the university of her choice because of her weak performance in biology and chemistry.

-There appears to be a degree of personal bias in it- The CUET, on the other hand, allows students to take an exam focused on their specialty subject, thereby reducing the overall weight of the 12th grade curriculum.

-Wrestling's end of the road- The widely used cut-off system for admission to some universities will be abolished. NTA CUET 2022will undoubtedly cause a rush of its own, but cut-off will put an end to the confusion that has existed so far. For the first time, each university will participate in a single common admissions test, and admissions will be decided by both the NTA CUET and 12th-grade marks. It's time to prioritise students' aspirations and provide them with a fair system for college admissions.

Eligibility for CUET 2022 Exam

Undergraduate applicants may apply to the NTA CUET 2022 at any time, regardless of their age. All candidates, regardless of age, who have completed or are preparing to complete the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2022, are eligible to sit for the NTA CUET (UG) - 2022 exam. Candidates must, however, meet the university's age requirements (if any) to be considered for admission.

Reservations:

NTA CUET 2022 Exam has came up with following reservation criteria this year:

Syllabus for NTA CUET 2022 Exam:

-The NTA CUET Language Test Syllabus- To determining whether pupils are proficient in the language, teachers will use Reading Comprehension questions based on a variety of passages, including factual, literary, and narrative passages.

-The CUET Domain Test Syllabus: NTA CUET 2022 applicants must apply for admission in the subject(s) they select on the NCERT model curriculum for Class XII.

-The CUET General Knowledge Syllabus- General Understanding questions are included in the General Awareness portion, whereas questions on Current Affairs are designed to test a candidate's knowledge of current events in both the United States and abroad.

This is the high time to register yourself and start doing prepare for NTA CUET 2022 exam to take admission in top 45 Central universities of India. Students can also go with Oswaal NTA CUET (UG) Question Bank for Exam 2022 | Chapter-wise & Topic-wise. With these Question Banks, students can take lot of benefits for their exam like:

Why to choose?

As Oswaal NTA CUET (UG) Question Banks 2022 are Strictly as per the latest Syllabus and pattern of NTA CUET (UG) - 2022 based on MCQs

-Chapter-wise & Topic-wise

-The NTA CUET (UG) Question Banks 2022 Chapter-wise & Topic-wise introduction to enable quick revision and systematic flow of concepts in Revision Notes on all subjects

-Quality Material

It comprises Latest 2021 solved Paper

-Score up with Tips & Tricks

Tips to crack the NTA CUET Exam 2022 in the first Attempt

-The NTA CUET (UG) Question Banks 2022 includes Valuable insights - tips, tricks and short Cuts

-Short Cuts to learn more

-Mind Maps to provoke new ideas

The NTA CUET (UG) Question Banks 2022 helps to Boost Memory skills with Mnemonics

QR codes for Digital Learning Experience

Here is the recommended link forNTA CUET (UG) Question Bank for Exam 2022 | Chapter-wise & Topic-wiseClick here https://bit.ly/3rCjezl

Complete Information Guide:

NTA CUET 2022's General Awareness and Current Affairs subjects will be covered in this section.

-General Knowledge

-Current Affairs

-General Mental Ability

-Numerical Ability

-Quantitative Reasoning

-Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Wish to know more about NTA CUET 2022 EXAM? Read the article to understand everything in detail!

