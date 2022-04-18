Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is the Sankashti Chaturthi taking place on a Tuesday, it is a celebration of devotion to Lord Ganesh and on this day devotees practice a fast of Sankashti Vrat every month on the Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of the lunar fortnight. Angarak, the son of Mother Earth and Bharadwaj Rishi, was an accomplished rishi and a great devotee of Lord Ganesha, according to Hindu beliefs. He prayed to Lord Ganesha and asked for his blessings. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on April 19. Here's a collection of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, SMS, images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

Since the time of the Pandavas, there has been a custom of observing the Sankashti Vrat. The legend of this vrat is claimed to have been told to King Yudhishthir by Lord Krishna. Here is a collection of Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi messages, Happy Angarki Chaturthi greetings, and Angarki Chaturthi HD images to send to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

We wish everyone a very Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022! May Lord Ganesha shower you and your family with divine blessings.

