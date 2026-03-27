Why Regular Full Body Screening is More Important Than You Think?

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Busy and stressful lives and pollution can affect our health and cause serious problems. That is why regular health checkups are important. They help find problems early before they become serious. All adults should get checkups even if they feel healthy. Finding problems early makes treatment easier and lowers the risk of serious illness.

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How often you need a checkup depends on your age, health, family history, and lifestyle.

What Is Full Body Screening?

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A full body screening is a complete health checkup that looks at your overall health. It includes different tests to check your heart, blood, liver, kidneys, hormones, and other important parts of the body. The goal is to find health problems early, even before you feel sick. This helps doctors suggest lifestyle changes or treatment to prevent serious illnesses.

It is a preventive checkup that helps you stay healthy and catch any hidden health issues in time.

Top Benefits of Regular Full Body Screening- Preventive health checkups help detect serious health problems early, before they become dangerous.

- Many diseases, such as heart problems, develop slowly over time. A health checkup can warn you early by showing changes like high cholesterol.

- Early results allow you to improve your lifestyle by eating healthier, exercising, and managing stress.

- Finding problems early increases the chances of getting the right treatment and reduces future complications.

- Regular health checkups help you stay healthier, live longer, and avoid sudden medical emergencies.

- Early treatment is easier, safer, and less expensive, helping you save money in the long run.

- Health checkups also remind you to take better care of your body and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Key Tests Usually Included in Full Body Screening- Complete Blood Count (CBC)

- Lipid Profile

- Liver Function Test (LFT)

- Kidney Function Test (KFT)

- Blood Sugar Test (Blood Glucose)

- Thyroid Profile (T3, T4, TSH)

- Vitamin D (25-Hydroxy) Test

- Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Test

- Electrocardiogram (ECG)

- Ultrasonography (USG) - Abdomen

- Chest X-ray

- Urine Examination

Common Conditions Missed without Comprehensive Screening

- Heart problems: High blood pressure or cholesterol can harm your heart silently.

- Fatty liver: Often has no symptoms early.

- Early cancers: Hard to notice without screening.

- Diabetes: Blood sugar can rise quietly.

- Thyroid issues: Can cause tiredness or weight changes.

- Kidney problems: Early damage usually has no pain.

- Vitamin deficiencies: Can make you weak or tired.

Common Misconceptions About Full Body Checkups

- Some health problems don't show signs early, so checkups are important.

- Checkups catch problems before they become serious.

- Early checkups can save money and keep you healthy.

- Even young people can benefit, especially with family health risks or unhealthy habits.

Conclusion

Many health problems start quietly and don't show any signs at first. Over time, they can affect your organs, blood, or hormones without you knowing.

A full body checkup is a way to catch these issues early, even if you feel completely fine. Making it a regular habit can help you stay healthy and avoid serious problems later.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)