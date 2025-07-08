PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: WIKATI Education Services LLC has been awarded the ICEF Agency Status (IAS), a globally recognized accreditation that stands as a benchmark for ethical and professional excellence in international student recruitment. With this, WIKATI joins an elite network of agencies worldwide that have met ICEF's rigorous standards for quality, transparency and integrity.

Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, ICEF has been a cornerstone of the global education ecosystem since 1991. For over three decades, it has set the industry standard for agent vetting and institutional trust, working closely with governments, education providers, and recruiters across 135 countries.

The ICEF accreditation reinforces WIKATI's commitment to responsible student guidance and meaningful recruitment outcomes for both students and universities. At a time when institutions are more selective about their recruitment partners, this recognition strengthens WIKATI's credibility in India and expands its access to universities across the USA, Australia, Canada, and markets in Europe and Asia. With the ICEF IAS digital ID and blockchain-backed verification, WIKATI's credentials can now be instantly validated by universities, VISA offices and other regulatory bodies around the world.

Additionally, WIKATI gains exclusive access to ICEF Academy's specialised training and certification programs for its counselors, helping ensure its 8 student services remain globally benchmarked, policy-aware and professionally delivered.

This milestone drives WIKATI's dual expansion strategy: opening new destinations for Indian students, and soon extending its services to students from other countries seeking global enrolment.

To learn more visit https://www.wikatiedu.com | https://www.icef.com/icef-agency-status/

About WIKATI Education: Established in 2007, WIKATI is a global education consulting firm that connects high-potential students with top-tier universities worldwide. Over 13 years WIKATI has offered full-stack solutions for 15000+ students aspiring to study abroad, while also delivering curated recruitment strategies as a global recruitment partner to 1600+ leading universities. A 98.6% VISA success rate and a 4.9/5 student satisfaction score reflect WIKATI's commitment to its core promise: Studying Abroad, Simplified. Operating from India, Dubai and the United Kingdom, WIKATI offers region-specific expertise backed by a global perspective, empowering students to confidently pursue international education with trusted, end-to-end guidance.

