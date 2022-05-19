Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wingreens Farms, India's leading new age packaged foods company, announced its acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru based snack foods startup, Postcard, earlier this week.

Postcard, founded by Ashish Nichani and Sudarsan Metla in 2019- brings consumers specialty food from different parts of India, retaining authentic local flavours, while empowering local artisans and the supply chain.

Also Read | Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Barcelona and Gabon Stiker, Announces Retirement From International Football.

Some of its unique offerings include Kolhapuri Bhadang bhel, Jamnagari Chiwda, Kovilpatti Peanut Chikki, Andhra Avakaya Pickle, Cuttack Barohmaja, Kerala Plum Cake etc.

With its differentiated assortment of local Indian sweets, snacks and pickles, Postcard seeks to infuse new flavours into the massive category of Indian FMCG food that has hitherto been dominated by legacy brands.

Also Read | Sony PS5 New Model Reportedly Spotted in Japan.

Postcard joins marquee brands like Raw Pressery, Monsoon Harvest, Saucery and other homegrown brands by Wingreens such as Impatient Baker, Organik Country and Spice Rack- under the Wingreens World house of healthier, 'better for you' foods & beverages.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ramesh Menon, Group CEO, Wingreens said, "We're excited to welcome a brand like Postcard with such a strong digital footprint and loyal consumer base, to Wingreens World. With this acquisition, we look to strengthen our brand portfolio, and further our mission to be a one-stop-shop digital destination for the new age consumer to discover minimally processed, responsibly sourced and healthier eating options."

Anju Srivastava, Founder, Wingreens added, "Postcard is a young brand with a well curated range of products and flavours that are guaranteed to delight the Indian consumer. We look forward to working with its enterprising founders to grow the brand to its fullest potential, and expand its presence both nationally and internationally."

Wingreens World is a coming together of India's most loved new age F&B brands early 2021. It endeavours to capture changing consumer preferences towards "better for you" products, a segment representing a USD 1 billion opportunity over the next five years, while effectively transforming the legacy food processing industry, moving away from large mechanized units and promoting sustainable, handmade modes of production.

Wingreens World was born as a joint creative enterprise between RAW Pressery and Wingreens Farms in early 2021, as a one-stop-shop for all healthier foods & beverages in India.

With Wingreens World, the Indian consumer now enjoys a wider range of healthy snacks, beverages, sauces and spreads, spice mixes, specialty bakery, breakfast cereals, non-dairy milk, protein shakes and an assortment of organic staples.

Each brand in its house of brands is committed to social impact and sustainability at the backend, while building innovative products at the frontend.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)