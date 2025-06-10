India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Dubai [UAE], June 10: Dr. Aneil Kkhare, widely regarded as the foremost authority in modern numerology, has officially announced the launch of nine international consultation centers. Recognised as the Best Numerologist in India and internationally respected for his result-driven practice, Dr. Aneil Kkhare's global expansion marks a milestone for the science of numerology, especially among Bollywood celebrities and global corporate elites.

With a verified 97% success rate across 15,000+ consultations, Dr. Aneil Kkhare is the trusted advisor to Oscar-nominated artists, Grammy award winners and Fortune 500 leaders. He is consistently ranked among the Top 10 Numerologists in India along with is regularly featured in the Top 5 Numerologists in Mumbai, praised for his transformative insights and evidence-based approach.

Unlike many in the field, Dr. Aneil Kkhare has built his reputation solely through word-of-mouth referrals, a powerful testament to the accuracy and depth of his work. From Bollywood's top stars to business moguls in the Gulf, his name has become synonymous with clarity, transformation, and trusted results.

Global Education Leader: Online Courses in 25 Countries

As a leading expert in holistic metaphysical education, Dr. Aneil Kkhare offers India's most advanced online learning platform, with over 2,000 students across 25 countries enrolled in his acclaimed certification programs. These include:

* Numerology Course

* Vastu Course

* Rudraaksha Course

* Switch Word Course

These courses feature cutting-edge content, real-world case studies, digital tools, and one-on-one mentorship directly with Dr. Aneil Kkhare. His Numerology Course, based on advanced Chaldean techniques and celebrity consultations, is considered the gold standard. Graduates across the board report up to 95% income growth, making these programs the top choice for aspiring spiritual consultants worldwide.

Global Recognition and Literary Contributions

A prolific author, Dr. Aneil Kkhare has published 35 bestselling books, including landmark titles like Corporate Numerology, The Chaldean Grid, Numerology and Ganga, and Mobile Numerology. Translated into 15 languages, these works are regarded as essential resources by academic institutions and spiritual professionals alike, reinforcing his status as a global thought leader.

Strategic Global Footprint

Dr. Aneil Kkhare's growing global presence is reflected in the launch of nine new international consultation centers located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Kuwait City, Muscat, Manama, London, and Mumbai. Each center is designed to offer personalised result focused numerology services to clients from diverse backgrounds. The Dubai headquarters has been established as the main hub for all international operations allowing Dr. Aneil Kkhare and his team to serve clients across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to be the heart of his practice, where he works closely with top Bollywood celebrities, business leaders, and high-net-worth individuals. This global expansion is not just about increasing locations it's about bringing trusted numerology services closer to people worldwide. The strategic positioning of these centers makes it easier for clients to access guidance in their personal and professional lives, no matter where they are located.

Comprehensive Numerology Consulting

Dr. Aneil Kkhare is known for offering a complete range of numerology services. His most requested services include mobile numerology, signature analysis, name correction and optimisation, corporate numerology, and compatibility checks for relationships or partnerships. Each consultation is based on proven numerology principles and is customised for the client's specific needs. What makes Dr. Aneil Kkhare's services stand out is his ability to deliver real, measurable results whether it's improving business outcomes, enhancing personal relationships, or attracting success. His clients trust him not just for predictions, but for practical solutions that work, which is why he is seen as the Best Numerologist in the world.

23 Years of Transformative Impact

With over 23 years of experience, Dr. Aneil Kkhare has changed countless lives through his guidance. By combining ancient numerology knowledge with modern tools and techniques, Dr. Aneil Kkhare offers insights that are both spiritual and practical. This rare combination has earned him a global reputation as a trusted advisor, helping people unlock their full potential.

For media inquiries:

Website: www.numeroclinnic.com | www.aneilkkhare.in

Phone / WhatsApp: +971 50 594 7781 | +91 9220433550

Offices: Dubai, UAE and Mumbai, India

Dr. Aneil Kkhare's expansion is a landmark development in the world of numerology, reaffirming his place as the Best Numerologist in India, the World Famous Numerologist, and the trusted advisor to those seeking clarity, growth, and global success. With nine global centers, bestselling books, and a proven track record of success, Dr. Aneil Kkhare has firmly positioned himself as a leader in the growing numerology industry. His data-driven results, elite clientele, and trusted training programs make him a top consultant for business, personal development, and strategic decision-making. This global expansion sets a new benchmark for professional numerology services in today's fast-paced, results-oriented world.

