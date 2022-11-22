Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI/Trescon): Owing to the increased digitization of numerous industries, there is a rise in the demand for AI-integrated systems throughout India. The country is adopting AI quickly due to a thriving IT sector and an increase in the use of cloud-based apps. Taking these developments into the consideration, the 39th global edition of World AI Show, slated to take place on November 23, 2022, at The Leela, Mumbai, will highlight endeavors and pioneering advancements in the AI ecosystem in India.

The event will address significant developments in India's AI, ML, IA & Robotics environment, providing insights on a variety of government initiatives aimed at increasing internet access and promoting services like e-governance, e-banking, e-education, and e-health.

Speaking about Denodo's presence at World AI Show, Ravi Shankar, Sr. Vice President & CMO, Denodo says, "To improve the results of AI and ensure that business value is delivered, the quality of the data being used will be key. We are now shifting from model-centric AI where the focus was on the tuning of the model and processing of the data, to data-centric AI, where data and its suitability is now more of a focus to derive better results. To better manage enterprise data, organizations will look to platforms that focus on delivering data with consistency, accuracy and trust. Platforms that help AI projects accelerate the delivery of insights and drive business improvements. Join us at the World AI Show to hear about the Denodo platform a how it provides a logical data architecture that helps organizations leverage their data more effectively and efficiently which helps to drive better business outcomes."

While discussing the importance of AI, Soummo Bose, Head of AI, Tata Steel, explains, "AI learns from & enhances Human Intelligence rather than competing with it. AI is immensely data hungry, and it needs to be nurtured like a child in its development phase for it to learn the appropriate skill/behavior. Companies need to intently cultivate a data culture while being patient with an AI's development."

Shedding light on conversational AI, a key topic at the World AI Show, Aman Goel, CEO & Founder, Exotel states, "Conversational AI will play an important role in the future of customer engagement. Driven by ever-increasing customer expectations, it has become paramount for businesses to implement a round-the-clock easily scalable solution that can only be supported by machine learning tools. Currently, we are at the precipice of chatbot and voicebot technology, with research and new developments in natural language processing and emotional intelligence emerging every day to simulate human-like conversations. We envision a future where AI-enabled support will become a fundamental process in customer engagement, acting as the initial point of contact between a customer and the business. This does not mean that the customer engagement segment will become completely automated by AI. Companies that find the right synergy between human and AI interactions will lead the way in offering successful engagement and support."

The event will feature some of the most prominent thinkers in the Indian AI, ML, IA & Robotics landscape, including:

* Nitin Mittal, President & Group CTO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ltd.

* Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group

* Krishnan Venkateswaran, CDIO, Titan Company Limited

* Rajgopal Nayak, CTO, Metro Brands Limited

* Ninad Raje, Director & CIO, Health Assure

* Souma Das, Managing Director, Alteryx India

* Gokul Gopalkrishnan, SVP & Business Head, Asia, Uniphore

* Mallika Haria, SVP - AI SME & Lead, Citi

* DR. Dinesh Jain, VP & Head Clinical Data Analytics, Max Healthcare

* Sushil Pathak, Head - Intelligent Process Automation Global CoE, Reckitt

* Nilotpal Gupta, Head of Data Science, ICICI Securities

* Kamal Kumar, Head of Analytics, Myntra

* Amit Purohit, VP & Head of Digital, Aditya Birla Mutual Funds Ltd

* Soummo Bose, Head of AI, Tata Steel

* Chiranjoy Chowdhuri, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Pidilite Industries Limited

* Anand Das, Head of Digital & AI, TVS Motors

* Surbhi Gupta, Head of Digital, ACC

* Ashwin Kalamkar, Head of Analytics & COE, Biocon

* Gaurav Singh, Head - Automation & Projects, Adani Group

* Lalit Khosa, Sr. Director Sales, Exotel

* Bharat Venkat, Sr. Technical Director APAC, Customer Success, Denodo Technologies

* Dhruv Rastogi, VP & Head of AI, Data Science & Data Engineering, IKS Health

* Aman Goel, CEO & Founder, Exotel

* Gaurav Agarwal, VP & Managing Director India Region, Automation Anywhere

* Prashant Hosangadi, Vice President - Business Relationship Management, Worley

* Moumita Sarker, Director, Deloitte India

* Prashant Kaddi, Partner, Deloitte India

"In recent years, the Government of India has set up multiple initiatives to boost AI development in the country. These include the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Mission in 2020, which has a budget of Rs 1.5 billion (US$ 21 million) over five years, and the setting up of an AI development center in Bangalore. In addition, the government has also been working on developing AI standards and has set up a task force to develop a National Strategy for AI. With World AI Show, we hope to draw attention to India's advantageous environment for the development of global AI," Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon

Event partners at the 39th edition of World AI Show India include:

Knowledge Partner: DeloitteGold Partner: Alteryx | UniphoreSilver Partners: Denodo | ExotelPremium Bronze Partner: Automation AnywhereBronze Partner: NividousExhibitor: Intelimek

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the India edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI experts from the industry.

The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI solutions from global leaders and explore its relevance and impact on your organization.

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 8 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, trainings and consulting for corporates, governments, associations and high-net-worth individuals across the world. Our advisory board members comprise of an ever-growing exceptional mix of senior-level industry veterans and successful tech entrepreneurs.

With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in - we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

