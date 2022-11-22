Mumbai, November 22: It seems like the winter season is finally here as the cold spell has gripped several cities of India with the Mercury dipping across the country. The news comes after the national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday with the temperature falling to 8.9 degrees.

According to reports, the minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 8.9°C on Monday, November 21. Reportedly, experts have said that the temperature is likely to fall further between between 8 degree Celsius and 9 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the air quality index AQI) in the national capital still remained poor. Delhi Records Temperature of 8.9 Degrees Celsius Today; Coldest Morning of Season So Far.

Visuals From India Gate and ITO

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286 this morning. Visuals from India Gate and ITO. pic.twitter.com/3J21vdmBgR — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

Sources from the MET said that the drop in temperature us due to the chilly northwesterly winds from the Himalayas. Besides Delhi, metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Delhi are also not left behind. As per reports, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country witnessed the coldest November in the last 5 years.

As per reports, Mumbai has been witnessing chilly weather with the temperatures dropping to 17 degree Celsius. Reportedly, this is the lowest minimum temperature that the city has recorded in November since 2017. Last time the temperature went below 17 degree Celsius was in 2016 when the temperature dipped to 16.3 degree Celsius. Usually, the average temperature in Mumbai during the month of November bees around 21.4 degree Celsius. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Reels Under Thick Smog Blanket, Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ (See Pics).

Similar to Delhi, Bengaluru too witnessed a lowest temperature in a decade on Monday when the mercury touched 13.9 degree Celsius. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time the temperature went below 14 degree Celsius was in November 2012. However, the Garden City recorded its all-time lowest temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius back in November 1957.

