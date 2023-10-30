PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: Woxsen University has awarded Jean Claude Juncker, the former President of the European Commission with the 'Outstanding Ministerial Service Award 2023' for his remarkable contributions in the field of diplomacy and upliftment of mankind through his leadership in the European Commission.

Jean-Claude Juncker served as the 21st Prime Minister of Luxembourg and 12th president of the European Commission. During his keynote speech, Jean Claude Juncker said, "Woxsen is a reputable university and one of the world's finest, despite its relatively young existence. I am deeply honoured to receive this award from Woxsen University. I encourage students to explore Europe and invite European students to discover India, fostering cross-cultural relations, gaining profound insights into diverse nations, and expanding their knowledge."

This Award Ceremony is an initiative of International Relations at Woxsen University that is aimed at honouring leading academicians, industry experts, diplomats, officials from across the globe who have consistently contributed to the advancement of humanity, the promotion of diplomacy, and the protection of various human rights.

Professor Emeritus James Stoner, Fordham University, New York emphasized, "Woxsen is at the forefront of transforming business education. While business schools worldwide often adhere to traditional teachings, unrelated to the demands of the 21st century, Woxsen is pioneering in educating business students with courses designed to enable them to create a sustainable world."

Speaking during the ceremony, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Telangana, commended Woxsen's remarkable achievements in a relatively short timeframe. He praised the university's diverse schools, its ability to attract exceptional talent, and its partnerships with prestigious global institutions. "Woxsen's contributions extend to providing quality education, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, all while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset within the university," he exclaimed.

Reflecting on Woxsen University, Professor Emeritus Bruce Bueno De Masquita, from New York University, expressed, "Private universities are free to be entrepreneurial and Inventive & Woxsen is exactly that."

Chahat Mishra, Head-International Relations & Strategic Development at Woxsen University said, "Accolades of such high standing will facilitate international collaborations, corporate and academic linkages, research, joint projects, reiterating the significance of diplomacy and the assimilation of its principles in the realm of higher education. The convergence of academia, industry, and government is essential for offering a comprehensive perspective on higher education. This will stand as an important milestone as part of our internationalization efforts at Woxsen University, realising its vision of becoming a truly global university."

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #101+ Masters in Business Analytics Program, #151+ Masters in Finance Program, #151 Masters in Management Program by QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023.

