New Delhi, October 30: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the families of eight former Indian Navy officers who are detained in Qatar and have been given death sentences on allegations of spying. "Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. "Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families," Jaishankar posted on X. Indian Navy Veterans Sentenced to Death in Qatar: S Jaishankar Meets Families of Former Naval Officers Detained in Qatar, Assures Govt Will Make All Efforts to Secure Their Release

"Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," he added further. Qatar Court Hands Death Sentence to Eight Former Indian Naval Officers; India Says 'Deeply Shocked' Over Verdict of Death Penalty

EAM Jaishankar Assures Support for Detained Former Naval Officers

The eight Indian officers have been under detention since August last year by Qatar on allegations of spying for Israel.

