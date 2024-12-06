PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6: Woxsen University's School of Business has made significant strides in the latest Business World B-School Rankings 2024. The School has been ranked #11 among the Top Private B-schools in India (climbing 4 notches from 2023) and #20 Overall (climbing 12 notches from 2023) across all institutions, including government, private, and autonomous B-schools in India, showcasing its exceptional leadership, global interface, and strong industry partnerships.

* Ranked #11, Top Private B-schools in India, Business World Ranking 2024

* Ranked #20, Top B-Schools In India, Business World Ranking 2024

Business World's B-School Rankings 2024 are based on a comprehensive evaluation of various parameters, including leadership, faculty enhancement, admission process, curriculum and pedagogy, industry linkages, research, infrastructure & sports, placements, global interface, and return on investment (ROI). The ranking process also involves a perception survey of aspiring students, current students, alumni, and recruiters.

"This leap forward reflects the commitment to excellence from our incredible faculty, staff, and students. Together, we're redefining what it means to lead in business education," said Praveen K. Pula, Founder & Chancellor, Woxsen University.

Sharing insights on Management Education, Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University said, "Management education is entering a transformative era, where agility will matter more than legacy. The next five years will demand curricula tailored for a digital-first, global economy--where artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and sustainability will dominate boardroom discussions. New-age B-schools like Woxsen are uniquely positioned to shape this narrative by being adaptive. Our mission is to produce professionals who lead change, not follow it."

The ranking honors and recognizes Woxsen University's dedication to mentoring future business leaders through a rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University said, "We're incredibly proud to see Woxsen University climb the ranks of the Business World B-School Rankings 2024. The ranking's comprehensive evaluation of factors like leadership, innovative curriculum, strong cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and global exposure underscores our holistic approach to management education. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of higher education and empowering our students to become future leaders who can shape the world."

Dr. David J. Meyer, Executive Dean, School of Business, Woxsen University said, "The ranking is the result of the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, who work together to create a cohesive learning environment. We consistently leverage cutting-edge technology to improve academic prowess, forge global partnerships with leading institutions, and design future-ready curricula that outpace the competition."

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India, Top Private B-School by BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575113/Leadership_Team__Woxsen_University.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

Contacts:Karthik Narayanan,+91-8121009908,karthik.narayanam@woxsen.edu.in

