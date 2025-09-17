NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba (XUSOM), proudly welcomed its Fall 2025 cohort of Medical, Veterinary, and Nursing students with a comprehensive Orientation Week, culminating in a unified White Coat Ceremony held on September 8, 2025. The event marked a profound milestone in the professional journeys of future physicians, veterinarians, and nurses as they donned their first white coats symbols of trust, service, and clinical responsibility.

The event, held at the Xavier University Auditorium, united students, faculty, families, and local community members. Orientation week featured a range of activities, including a welcome meet-and-greet, academic preparation sessions, island tours, and social events organized by the university.

"The White Coat Ceremony underscores our commitment to preparing ethical, compassionate, and competent healthcare professionals who are ready to serve communities across the globe," said Ravi Bhooplapur, President of XUSOM. "To every new student stepping into our classrooms this semester--whether in medicine, veterinary medicine, or nursing--know that your journey here matters. You have chosen a path of service, science, and compassion. Xavier University is here to equip you with the skills, values, and resilience you need to thrive. You are now part of a family that believes in your potential and your purpose."

"The white coat is more than just a fabric--it represents a lifelong dedication to healing, continuous learning, and leading with integrity. As you embark on your academic journey, remember that true excellence in healthcare goes beyond knowledge--it is rooted in empathy, ethics, and accountability. We are privileged to be part of your transformation into skilled, compassionate professionals," said Dr. Prasad Vijayashankar, Dean of Basic Science at XUSOM.

This year's White Coat Ceremony was made even more impactful by the inspiring keynote address from Dr. Israel Posner, former Minister of Health, Aruba & Board of Trustee for Xavier University who offered profound insights on the vital role of compassion, resilience, and ethical practice in healthcare. His words served as a powerful reminder of the significant responsibility that comes with being a healthcare professional, and how each of us has the ability to make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.

The Fall 2025 cohort represents a diverse group of aspiring healthcare professionals from around the world, united by their shared commitment to healing--whether for humans, animals, or communities. Xavier University's integrated approach to medical, veterinary, and nursing education fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and real-world preparedness from the very beginning.

