New Delhi, September 17: Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo V60e smartphone soon in India. While the company has not yet revealed an official launch date for the Vivo V60e, leaks have surfaced online. The leaked information includes some key specifications and price details of the upcoming Vivo V series device, which might bring to its customers. Vivo V60e price in India is expected to start at around INR 28,999.

Vivo V60e is expected to feature a vertical dual-camera setup positioned at the top-right corner on the rear with an LED ring light next to the camera module. The Vivo branding might be placed vertically at the bottom of the device. On the front, the smartphone is likely to come with a centred punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The upcoming V60e may be offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Processor and Leica Lens; Check Details.

Vivo V60e Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Digit, the Vivo V60e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone may arrive in three storage variants, which are said to include 8GB RAM with 128GB, 8GB RAM with 256GB, and 12GB RAM with 256GB. The device is said to feature Diamond Shield Glass protection and may include NFC and an IR blaster. It could also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging. Lava Bold N1 5G Sale Now Live in India, Available at Amazon; Check Price Offers, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo V60e price in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant could be priced at INR 28,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is expected to cost around INR 30,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant may be priced at around INR 31,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Digit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

