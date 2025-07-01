VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 1: XECH takes a major leap in its retail journey with the launch of its latest Experience Centre in Ahmedabad, located at Dhanlaxmi Complex, Ashram Road, Usmanpura. Designed to offer an immersive, hands-on shopping experience, the store caters to walk-in customers, resellers, and corporate buyers alike. This marks XECH's third retail expansion, following the successful launch in Hyderabad on 31st May, 2025; at Rudram Towers, PG Road, Secunderabad, and its flagship outlet in Pune, which opened on 19th October, 2023.

Also Read | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast Wraps Final Shoot As Show Prepares To Go Off-Air in July, Bhavika Sharma and Param Singh Share Emotional 'Last Day' Posts on Instagram (See Post).

The event witnessed participation from the company's leadership team and local channel partners alike, making it a landmark moment for tech lovers and the retail community in the region.

Each of XECH's store is strategically positioned in high-growth urban hubs, serving as a direct touchpoint for customers to explore its expanding range of lifestyle tech products, smart gadgets, and premium corporate gifting solutions. With aggressive expansion plans underway, XECH is targeting 2X revenue growth this fiscal year, powered by its omni-channel presence, innovative product lineup, and scalable operations model. These Experience Centres are a key milestone in bridging the gap between digital and physical retail -- creating spaces where speed, quality, and tactile engagement converge.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Juventus: Where To Watch CWC Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Pranay Punjabi, Founder and CEO of XECH Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said: "Each city plays a strategic role in our retail vision. Pune gave us our first physical touchpoint, Hyderabad validated our scale strategy in a dynamic tech market, and Ahmedabad will strengthen our presence in western India -- connecting us to customers who value smart, dependable tech. These are more than just stores; they're brand experience hubs where people can interact with our innovations firsthand. We're focused on making practical, well-designed technology accessible to those who need it -- whether at home, work, or in business."

Retail store visitors can explore the full ecosystem of XECH products -- including bestsellers and upcoming innovations -- in an interactive, hands-on setting. XECH thus plans to further expand its retail presence in the coming quarters for a much more immersive experience for its consumers.

From portable kettles and cordless vacuum cleaners to Bluetooth clocks, eye massagers, tire inflators, and garment steamers, XECH's portfolio reflects a sharp focus on solving real-world problems through tech that's intuitive, multifunctional, and ready to gift. Each product is crafted to offer everyday convenience -- for individual users as well as corporate buyers seeking thoughtful, brandable tech solutions.

XECH is offering an exclusive 10% in-store discount for the entire month of July to celebrate its Ahmedabad launch.

For More: https://xech.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)