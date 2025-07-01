Television’s once-hit daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is finally coming to an end. After months of buzz about its falling TRPs and a struggling storyline, the show will reportedly go off-air in the first week of July. Despite multiple efforts by the makers to keep it going including a major time leap and a brand new cast, viewers didn’t seem to connect with the changes. Earlier this year, the show underwent another major shift, introducing new faces like Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar. In a last-ditch effort to improve ratings, actress Bhavika Sharma, who previously played Savi, was also brought back. But even that didn’t manage to turn things around. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Time Slot Changed Amid Falling TRPs; Makers Make Last Attempt To Save the Show From Going Off-Air

The final episode was shot on Sunday, June 29. Sources close to the production revealed that the show will conclude on a peaceful note, with Savi and Neil (played by Bhavika and Param) parting ways as friends. Both actors took to Instagram to share emotional posts. Bhavika uploaded a selfie with the caption, "Definitely going to miss Savi," while Param posted a short video from the sets, writing simply, "Last day #backsoon." ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh and Param Singh Audition for Lead Role Post Leap– Reports

Hitesh Bhardwaj Calls ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Career Milestone

Meanwhile, Hitesh Bhardwaj, who was previously part of the show, recently opened up about being contacted again by the makers. Speaking to News18 Showsha, he said that although he doesn’t regret not rejoining, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will always remain close to his heart. He also credited the show for being a milestone in his career. Originally launched in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, the show enjoyed a successful run in its early days. But the latest revamp couldn’t recreate the same magic, and it appears the makers have finally decided to pull the plug.

