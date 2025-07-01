FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid will clash with Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening with both these European powerhouses looking to find a way into the quarters. Real Madrid topped Group H despite not being at their very best. Manager Xabi Alonso will need time to implement his philosophy at the club, but the early signs are positive. Opponents Juventus came in second in their group courtesy a heavy defeat to Manchester City. The team will need to be at their very best in order to stop the Spanish side dominating. Phil Foden Reaches 100 Career Goals For Man City, Achieves Feat During Manchester City vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

Kylian Mbappe is training with the Real Madrid first team and is expected to play here. Endrick is also in contention to feature having joined the squad. Vinicius Jr and Gonzalo Garcia will lead the attack with Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer will not be available for selection for Juventus as they are unfit. Randal Kolo Muani will lead the attack with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao on the wings. Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram in central midfield will try and dictate the tempo of the play.

Real Madrid vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Juventus Date Wednesday, July 2 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In a high-profile Round of 16 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, Real Madrid will square off against Juventus on Wednesday, July 2. The Real Madrid vs Juventus Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Real Madrid vs Juventus contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester City 3-4 Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Brace From Marcos Leonardo Helps Simone Inzaghi's Saudi Side Edge Past English Giants To Reach Quarterfinals.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Juventus online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Real Madrid will dominate this game from the onset and should secure passage to the next round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).