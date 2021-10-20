New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): India's leading Tech venture, Xtreme droid has recently come up with a tech platform that will serve as an information platform to provide deep insights and knowledge about the latest tech developments by highlighting its USP's and effective usage.

Xtreamdroid.com is an extension that publishes consistent blog posts and articles pertaining to latest developments in technology, apps and gadgets. The intention behind Xtreme droid is to curate credible articles on affiliate products, gadgets, softwares, apps and how to's that help the readers to easily comprehend confusing technology topics.

Since its inception, founder Sameer has effectively been working with a strong dedicated team to publish high-quality tech posts and user-generated content. The platform has gained tremendous readership with 170k subscribers as of now, while the Xtream Droid Hindi has a staggering 225K plus followers.

While speaking about his platform, the founder says, "We are immensely happy with the response we are getting on our platform. The world is evolving every day and so is technology. Therefore, we are committed to providing our readers with the best and latest information to drive maximum benefits from their purchase and get adequate knowledge about the product they are buying. We are thrilled to see a positive response from readers all around and are constantly upgrading our platform to provide more authentic and reliable information to our readers across."

Speaking about the founder, Sameer is a visionary entrepreneur with a strong inclination towards technology that drove him away from the natural course of working as an engineer. Being the founder of Xtreme droid, Sameer holds in-depth knowledge and a vast expertise in advanced website development, SEO analysis, videography, digital marketing and website security.

Apart from its presence in India, the venture also has a massive readership in other countries of the world. Currently, the platform is focused towards expanding its verticals into other feasible niche websites as well.

