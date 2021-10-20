Barcelona will host Dynamo Kyiv in the latest round of fixtures in a Group E fixture of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday night). Both teams are aiming for their first win of the season in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Registers 3-1 Win Over Valencia in La Liga 2021-22, Check Match Highlights.

Barcelona have made a disappointing start to the Champions League season as they have lost both their opening games against Bayern Munich and Benfica. The Catalan giants have failed to register a single shot on target in their first two games while conceding six. However, the weekend win over Valencia will give them a confidence boost as they host the Ukrainian giants. Dynamo Kyiv, themselves are yet to win a game but have managed to get themselves on the board following an opening day draw against Benfica. Lionel Messi's Brace Leads PSG to a Stunning 3-2 Win Over RB Leipzig in UCL 2021-22.

When is Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Nou Camp Stadium in Catalonia on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

