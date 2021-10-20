Pakistan and South Africa take on each other in the warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams emerged victorious in their previous practice matches and now will look to continue the winning momentum. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch PAK vs WI practice match online and on TV in Pakistan and India then you can scroll below for live streaming and TV telecast details. Pakistan Schedule for T20 World Cup 2021: Get Pakistan Cricket Team Match Timings and Fixtures for Twenty20 WC.

Pakistan outplayed defending champions west Indies in their their first practice match while South Africa defeated Afghanistan. Both the sides will be looking to try out new set of players in this warm-up fixture.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs South Africa clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. In Pakistan newly launched A Sports and PTV Sport will telecast the PAK vs SA practice match. However, PAK vs SA practice match won’t be available on Star Sports in India. A Sports and PTV Sports will provide live telecast of the PAK vs SA practice match in Pakistan.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Despite no live telecast available, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa practice match live streaming online.

