New Delhi [India], March 9: Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. continues to reinforce its commitment to preventive healthcare and digestive wellness through its unique home-to-home engagement model powered by more than 268 trained Yakult Ladies operating across key cities in India. These women are not merely delivery representatives but dedicated health ambassadors who build direct relationships with families and promote awareness about the importance of good gut health.

Each Yakult Lady begins her day with a structured morning briefing session, after which she prepares her red delivery box with fresh Yakult bottles and sets out for home visits. During these interactions, she educates households about the health benefits of Yakult, explaining how regular consumption supports digestion, improves nutrient absorption, and helps strengthen immunity. Their responsibilities include delivering Yakult to homes, educating consumers, engaging with them and building a strong consumer base. They are also a great source of support for the elderly, who normally enjoy their company and sharing their stories with them.

Yakult Ladies are actively operating in major cities in India:Delhi, Noida, Sonipat, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, and Faridabad. This reflects the company's passion and commitment to health awareness. This model, initiated in 1963 in Japan, serves as animportant means of ensuring financial independence and confidence to woman.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Neerja Hajela, Chief Scientific Officer - Science and Regulatory Affairs, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Gut health plays a vital role in overall well-being, from supporting digestion to strengthening immunity. Through our home delivery system, we are not only making scientifically backed probiotics accessible to households but are also building awareness at the community level about the importance of preventive healthcare. Their consistent engagement helps bridge the knowledge gap around probiotics and empowers families to make informed health choices every day."

Through this distinctive model, which combines science-backed probiotics with personalised outreach, Yakult continues to strengthen its mission of promoting health and happiness across the population in India.

