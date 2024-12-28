VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 28: Studio 19 Films, led by the visionary Yash Ahlawat, has successfully concluded the much-awaited Season 5 of Bollywood Mr & Miss India. The event showcased a vibrant mix of emerging talent, celebrity presence, and intense competition, setting a new benchmark in glamour and Bollywood.

This season featured a prestigious jury panel with Bollywood celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Preeti Jhangiani, Kamya Panjabi, Daisy Shah, and Aditi Govitrikar. Over the years, past seasons have seen icons like Sana Khan, Simran Kaur, Sahil Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaaz Khan, Amisha Patel, Rajneesh Duggal, Sapna Chaudhary, Gulshan Grover, Monica Bedi, Klaudia Sizla, Mahima Chaudhary, and Mugdha Godse gracing the jury panel, adding immense credibility and glamour to the event.

The chief guest for this grand event was Mr. Manmohan Samal, State President BJP (Odisha), adding to the event's stature. His esteemed presence not only highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting talent but also inspired participants to strive for excellence. The event was further enriched by his words of encouragement and support for emerging stars.

The show also featured renowned designers Nasir and Zilline by Ahmad Ali, with International Celebrity Makeup Academy and Keywest Academy as makeover partners, ensuring contestants were groomed to perfection.

The Event Crowned - Mr Category - Winner - Mr Yashwardhan Sharma, 1st Runner up - Mr Abhiraj Singh, 2nd Runner up - Mr Kisan KohliBrand Ambassador of Bollywood Mr and Miss India - Mr Aman SharmaMiss Category - Winner - Miss Harshika, 1st Runner up - Miss Amrita Sethi, 2nd Runner up - Miss Manju Sheoran Brand Ambassador of Bollywood Mr and Miss India - Miss Janvi Malhotra And Mrs Category - Winner - Rupali Jalota, 1st Runner up - Kavita Chawla, 2nd Runner up - Charu Kwatra, Brand Ambassador of Bollywood Mr and Miss India - Radha Rani Tanti

Studio 19 Films is not just about entertainment; it also focuses on holistic development through yoga, meditation, and corporate culture, preparing participants for a promising future in glamour and Bollywood.

Our sponsors - Evos Buildcon Mr. K.K Rath, Maaira Luxury Bags, Adiava, and Prakaram and Choreography by Faisal, Aditya & Raghav Kadam, Decor & Production by Ruchi 7G Events played an instrumental role in making this event a grand success. Their support and collaboration not only added prestige to the pageant but also highlighted their commitment to empowering fresh talent and promoting creative platforms. Together, they helped create an unforgettable experience for participants and the audience alike.

Special thanks to Director Mrs. Almas Soni and Mr. Abhishek Soni, whose presence and leadership contributed significantly to the event's glittering success.

Studio 19 Films is a leading media, entertainment, grooming, and event management company, organizing grand fashion and beauty pageant events, movies, and shaping future stars. Bridging the gap between fresh talent and the glamour industry, Studio 19 Films continues to be a platform for dreams to take flight.

Season 5 was not just a pageant but a celebration of talent, glamour, and dedication. With Season 6 already in the works, Studio 19 Films is all set to continue its legacy of excellence.

Registration Are Now Open For Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 6

https://www.instagram.com/bollywoodmrandmissindia

