New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): In a rare achievement for the Hyderabad real estate sector, Yellow Hat 365 finished the construction and detail interior design of a G+4 floors spanning across 12,000 sq ft in five months, along with managing other projects spanning across 8 sites with 1,80,000 sq ft, in 2022. The project was started from ground zero and involved complete construction, with Italian marble, designer washrooms, double-height ceilings, courtyard, and detailed interior along with VRF, automation and solar.

Yellow Hat 365 is a construction and interior contracting company established by two brothers, Shariq Ahmed and Shoeb Ahmed. Shariq is an Electrical Engineer and Shoeb is an MBA graduate with education and job experience in Dubai and London, respectively.

Their stint in the highly competitive industry started by opening a small construction contracting company in Hyderabad in 2011. Taking baby steps into the market, Shariq and Shoeb started with six small projects involving no more than 450 sq ft each. Carrying out multiple tasks like purchasing materials and managing labor manually for several years provided them with the experience of setting up a new and evolved venture.

An initiative that started with two people has now grown to a staff of 85 professionals working on a project basis. Yellow Hat comprises a team of passionate in-house Architects and Civil Engineers to ensure timely deliveries of projects. In 2022, it delivered projects with the construction management being valued at around Rs30 crores. What makes Yellow Hat 365 stand out is its package of services where a customer can complete its construction with detail home and office interiors in time. The team shoulders the responsibility of constructing properties from scratch designing the interiors to enhance their aesthetic appeal.

Looking at the team's achievements, Shoeb Ahmed says, "Looking back at our journeys, we have realized that good things certainly come to those who work and wait. None of our achievements would have been possible without the never-ending passion and support of our team members. We are now, quite literally, aiming for the skies, with the intention of working on villa projects and towers that beautify Hyderabad's skyline!"

To learn more about Yellow Hat 365 and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://www.yellowhat365.com/

