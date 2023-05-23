Have you ever woken up in the middle of your sleep and felt the presence of someone around you? You try to wake up and make noises, but you cannot. You feel held down, and your body feels paralyzed. If you are experiencing this, it is a phenomenon called Sleep Paralysis Demon. What you feel is not an evil creature but a hallucination in your sleep. What does this mean, and why does this happen? In this article, we explore everything about sleep paralysis demons. How To Fall Asleep Fast? From Reading Before Bed to Listening to Music, 7 Tips To Help You Sleep Better at Night.

What is Sleep Paralysis?

To put it in simple words, sleep paralysis is a medical condition where an individual is stuck between sleep and wakefulness. During this state, you have a specific awareness of your surroundings, but you are unable to move. A sleep paralysis demon is when it is coupled with hallucinations of evil figures like witches, ghosts or some kind of intruder.

During sleep paralysis, our brain paralyzes our muscles during REM sleep, so we don’t react to dreams. We transition from the sleep cycle to little wakefulness, but our muscles cannot move because of the paralyzing effects.

Causes of Sleep Paralysis Demon

The causes behind such sleep hallucinations are associated with hormones, neurons, changes in breathing and so on.

During sleep paralysis, serotonin is released, and the person remains stuck. It induces hallucinations because the person experiences fear.

If someone is on anti-anxiety medication, it can trigger sleep paralysis episodes.

Over intake of alcohol and smoking

Mood disorders

Family history of sleep paralysis

Paranormal beliefs

Trauma experience from the past

Treatment for Sleep Paralysis Demons

There are no stipulated methods of treatment to stop these hallucinations, but one can always work on addressing the potential causes. Those suffering from anxiety or have experienced traumatic situations should seek help from mental health professionals. If you constantly feel fearful, then consult therapists on ways to manage it. People in 30-50 Age Group Sleep the Least Due to Childcare, Working Life: Study.

One must follow good sleep hygiene and practice relaxation before bedtime. It reduces the chances of getting these fearful nightmares. You can track your sleep cycle with a journal and note the episodes. It will help you explain it well to your doctor.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).