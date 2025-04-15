PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Yes Germany, a leading education consultancy specializing in German higher education, has announced an Admission Alert for Indian students aspiring to pursue Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Germany. Indian students particularly benefit from Germany's no-tuition fee policy at public universities, high employability rates, and numerous scholarship opportunities. With a robust focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses, Germany has become a preferred choice for students seeking quality education with global exposure.

Yes Germany is inviting applications across various disciplines, including Engineering, IT, Business Administration, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive Engineering, and more. The consultancy provides comprehensive student assistance, including university selection, application processing, visa guidance, language training, pre-departure support, and post-departure assistance.

Germany continues to be a leading destination for Indian students seeking higher education. Recent data indicates a significant increase in the number of Indian students enrolling in German universities. In the winter semester of 2023/24, there were 49,483 Indian students enrolled in German institutions, marking a 15.1% increase from the previous year. This upward trend is expected to continue, with projections suggesting a 298% increase in Indian student numbers in Germany by 2030.

Top Universities & Scholarship Opportunities

* Heidelberg University: Hans-Peter Wild Talent Scholarship - Offers up to EUR12,000 per year for undergraduate and postgraduate students in STEM fields.

* RWTH Aachen University: RWTH Aachen University Scholarships - Provides tuition fee waivers and stipends, awarded based on academic excellence.

* Technical University of Munich (TUM): TUM Scholarship for International Students - Awards up to EUR10,000 to outstanding non-EU students.

* Humboldt University of Berlin:Humboldt Research Track Scholarship - Grants EUR800 per month for six months to support early-stage researchers.

* Ludwig-Maximilians-UniversitatMunchen (LMU Munich):LMU Munich Scholarships - Offers EUR500 to EUR1,500 per semester for students with strong academic records and social commitment.

* Hamburg University of Applied Sciences:Merit Scholarships - Provides EUR850 per month for up to two years for academically excellent non-EU students.

How to apply

Applicants seeking admission can visit for the assistance with University admissions in Germany. Application deadlines vary by university, and Yes Germany offers free consultations to guide students through the process. YES Germany provides end-to-end support in applications, scholarships, and visa procedures. As admissions can be competitive, students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place

About Yes Germany

Yes Germany is a premier education consultancy assisting students in securing admissions to top universities in Germany. With a decade of experience, the organization has successfully guided thousands of students in achieving their academic dreams. Offering a range of services from admissions to post-arrival assistance, Yes Germany remains a trusted partner for students aspiring to study in Germany.

For more details on the application process, visit: yesgermany.com

