New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/GPRC): Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song 'Gatividhi' featuring Mouni Roy is playing at every party now. The song was released on 24th December, this Chritsmas weekend and has been the talk of the town since. Trending at #3 in global charts, everyone is chanting 'Gatividhi'. Produced by Namoh Studios, this is their second collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh after their success of Jaam.

"All thanks goes to the people and audience who have given our song, Gatividhi so much love. While shooting with Mouni, I knew that this would turn out to be a catchy video and song. Namoh Studios, Mihir Gulati, Mouni and the whole team have played their part so well and even I have fully expressed my vibe in the song," says Yo! Yo! Honey Singh.

Also Read | Asian Shares Touch Six-month High, Focus Firmly on U.S. CPI Data – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Namoh Studios is a music production launched in 2022 and their first single Jaam was also with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The founder Gaurav Grover says, "Gatividhi is trending everywhere and I am on top of the world. When we were discussing the idea of our second song, we knew it had to be with Yo Yo Honey Singh. He has such a cool presence and faith in his audience that makes us want to work with him again and again. Mouni Roy on the other hand is an absolute stunner and she looks fabulous in the video. I could not ask for a better collaboration."

Our vision at Namoh Studios is to bring world famous singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh and collaborate with them to produce some amazing music. We wish to make Namoh Studios a household name that is known in the whole world. The love and success our both songs have received is thrilling. I cannot wait to collaborate with more brilliant singers and produce more catchy music," says Udit Vats, CEO Namoh Studios.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2023: Karan Johar Is Thrilled With RRR’s Naatu Naatu Win In The Best Original Song Category.

Launched on Christmas eve, Gatividhi has received over 23 Million views on YouTube. The video was directed by Mihir Gulati and production was managed by Pinaka entertainment.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)