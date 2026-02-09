Mumbai, February 9: The Maharashtra state government has announced a significant extension for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC correction process. Beneficiaries who encountered technical errors or provided incorrect information during their initial electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification now have until March 31 to rectify their details.

This decision, announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, aims to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of the monthly INR 1,500 financial assistance due to minor clerical or systemic mistakes. Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana: How To Fix Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Mistakes Before the March 31 Deadline; Know Steps To Receive INR 4,500 Arrears.

Opportunity To Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Until March 31, Says Aditi Tatkare

A Second Chance for Correction

The extension follows numerous complaints from women who, despite being eligible, stopped receiving benefits or had their applications stalled. Common issues included the selection of incorrect gender categories, mismatched Aadhaar details, or banking errors during the digital authentication phase. By moving the deadline to late March, the government is providing a "final window" for corrections.

Minister Tatkare emphasised that the department's primary goal is total inclusivity, stating that this would be the last opportunity to update records before stricter eligibility audits are implemented for the 2026-27 fiscal cycle.

How to Complete the e-KYC Update

Beneficiaries can perform the correction online through the official portal or the dedicated mobile application. The process has been simplified to minimise further errors:

Official Website: Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Login: Use your registered mobile number to sign in.

Update Feature: Look for the specific banner or link titled "Correction Opportunity for e-KYC."

OTP Verification: You will need your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to receive a One-Time Password (OTP) for final submission. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Drops Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Extends e-KYC Deadline to March 31.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

To assist applicants, the Women and Child Development Department has released a set of clarifications regarding the e-KYC process:

Question Answer Who needs to do e-KYC? Every registered beneficiary must complete it to continue receiving the monthly INR 1,500 benefit. What if my bank account isn't linked? e-KYC will fail. You must first ensure your bank account is seeded with your Aadhaar at your local bank branch. Can I do this offline? Yes, you can visit a Setu Suvidha Kendra, Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, or consult your local Anganwadi Sevika for assistance. Is there a fee? No, the e-KYC correction process is entirely free of charge.

Impact on Ladki Bahin Yojana Instalments

For many women, the February and March instalments have been put "on hold" pending successful verification. Once the e-KYC correction is processed and approved by the Taluka-level committee, the pending amounts are expected to be disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a consolidated payment. Officials have warned that failing to meet the March 31 deadline could lead to permanent removal from the beneficiary database, as the state seeks to purge "bogus" or duplicate entries from the system.

