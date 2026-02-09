Scotland Win by 73 Runs! A comfortable win for Scotland as they register first victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. Italy will be dejected but they will have a lot to cherish about in their debut outing at the T20 World Cup.
Scotland Win by 73 Runs! A comfortable win for Scotland as they register first victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. Italy will be dejected but they will have a lot to cherish about in their debut outing at the T20 World Cup.
Scotland are all over Italy. Five down now Italian side as they need 79 more runs to win from 36 balls. Ben Manenti perishes after scoring a fine half-century.
Things are not looking good for Italy as they have lost three wickets with asking rate over 10 runs per over. Meanwhile, it is Manenti brothers at the crease for Italy as they look to rebuild the innings.
Early breakthrough for Scotland. Michael Leask strikes on the first ball as he accounts for Justin Mosca. He is caught at backward point. George Munsey takes the catch.
So, Scotland finish with mammoth 207/4 on board. Italy will have to bat exceptionally well to chase this target down. Brandon McMullen provided his side with the impetus towards the end as he smashed unbeaten 41 off just 18 balls.
Finally a breakthrough for Italy. Grant Stewart accounts for George Munsey. A big wicket this. Munsey was looking set for a three-figure mark, he departs for 84 off 54 balls.
Scotland openers continue to dominate, especially George Munsey; he is batting on 80 off 51 balls. Michael Jones, on the other hand, is batting on 30 off 27 balls. Scotland looking set for a big finish.
That's half-century up for George Munsey, brings it up off 27 balls. 14th T20I fifty for Munsey. He is dominating Italy bowlers with Michael Jones playing second fiddle to him.
End of Powerplay overs and Italy's search for first wicket continues. George Munsey and Michael Jones have been good thus far, especially Munsey who has done bulk of the scoring. He is batting on 41 off 26 balls.
Scotland National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Monday, 9 February, as Scotland face tournament debutants Italy in a critical Group C fixture. Following a defeat to the West Indies in their opening game, Scotland are under pressure to secure a win at the historic Eden Gardens to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive. Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 7.
Italy, led by Wayne Madsen, are making their maiden appearance in a major ICC World Cup event. The 'Azzurri' arrive with a squad bolstered by high-profile talent and are looking to cause an early upset in the tournament.
SCO vs ITA Key Players to Watch
George Munsey: The explosive opener is key to Scotland’s Powerplay success. His ability to manipulate the field at Eden Gardens will be vital.
Mark Watt: Known for his clever variations and "24-yard" deliveries, Watt will lead the spin attack on a pitch that historically assists slow bowlers as the day progresses.
Wayne Madsen: The veteran captain brings a wealth of professional experience to the Italian side.
JJ Smuts: A former South African international, Smuts provides Italy with a robust all-round option, capable of anchoring the innings and providing tight spin overs. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
The Eden Gardens surface is traditionally a batter's paradise with a lightning-fast outfield. However, for an 11:00 AM start, the morning sun is expected to dry out any residual moisture, potentially offering assistance to spinners like Mark Watt and JJ Smuts during the middle overs.
With England and the West Indies also in Group C, this match is effectively a "must-win" for both associate nations. A loss today for Scotland would leave them with zero points from two games, making their path to the Super 8s almost impossible. For Italy, a debut win would signal their arrival as a serious competitive force in global T20 cricket.
Italy National Cricket Team Squad
Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh.
Scotland National Cricket Team Squad
Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie