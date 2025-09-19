PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: Travel is often seen as a way to escape the routine, but for Shankar Dhaku Patkare, it became a way to bring people closer together. He created YokeTrip with a simple yet powerful dream to make travel safer, more affordable, and more meaningful for everyone. What started as an idea to help solo travelers find trusted companions has now grown into a community where people can connect, share journeys, and change lives through travel.

Also Read | Dunith Wellalage’s Father Dies: Mohammad Nabi’s Reaction to News of Sri Lanka Cricketer’s Father’s Death Due to Heart Attack Goes Viral After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shankar noticed how many travelers give up on their plans because they worry about safety or feel unsure about travelling alone. This is where YokeTrip steps in. It allows people to find verified travel buddies, connect with local guides, stay in eco-friendly homestays, and even volunteer for meaningful projects where they can give their time and skills in exchange for food and stay. Every user on YokeTrip is verified through KYC, ensuring trust and safety at every step.

Download Now

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Severe Flooding and Destruction in Thach Village After Cloudburst Strikes Kinnaur District (See Pics and Videos).

The journey to build YokeTrip was not easy. In the beginning, it was difficult to convince local communities to open their homes as eco-stays or to come forward as local guides. Many people were unsure about how tourism could benefit them. Shankar and his team spent months travelling to villages, speaking with families, and showing them how tourism could create new opportunities without leaving their homes. Slowly, local youth began joining as guides, and eco-homestays started welcoming travelers, creating a ripple of growth in rural areas.

Today, YokeTrip has grown into a trusted travel community across India. It has helped build a network of verified travelers, created safe and affordable options for people who want to explore, and opened doors for cultural exchange through volunteer travel. Rural youth are now earning as guides, eco-stays are receiving regular bookings, and entire communities are benefiting from sustainable tourism.

What makes YokeTrip special is its purpose. It is not just about travelling from one place to another. It is about building trust, sharing cultures, and supporting people. Shankar's vision is to make travel something that leaves a positive impact wherever it goes. His goal is to keep expanding this network of verified travelers, local guides, eco-stays, and volunteer programs so that travel becomes safer, smarter, and more human for everyone.

As Shankar often says, YokeTrip is not just an app, it is a community. It is a movement to make travel meaningful where every journey creates new friendships, new opportunities, and new hope.

If you are ready to experience travel differently, you can be part of this growing community. Download the YokeTrip app from the Play Store, visit their website at www.yoketrip.com, follow them on Instagram at @yoketrip or on Facebook, or reach out at info@yoketrip.com.

With YokeTrip by Shankar Dhaku Patkare, travelling is no longer just about places on a map. It is about people, connections, and the change you create along the way.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)