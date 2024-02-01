PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: Sports brand PUMA India just revealed a game-changing Bomber Jacket designed in collaboration with a cool young talent on the block. It is a whole new level of swag produced by PUMA and design prodigy Viraj Khanna, son of ace designer Anamika Khanna.

The jacket has been designed exclusively for PUMA Gen Z Brand Ambassador, Shanaya Kapoor, for her first-ever Knicks Basketball Game at Madison Square in New York. With a keen eye for art and collage techniques, Viraj Khanna has customised the jacket that effortlessly captures his art-forward aesthetic with PUMA's trendy streetwear vibe. Sashaying in this pink-coloured jacket at the Knicks Game, budding actor Shanaya Kapoor brought glamour to the basketball court! Not many know that Shanaya is also a basketball player.

A visual treat for fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters and athleisure addicts, the reversible PUMA Bomber Jacket co-curated with Viraj showcases the design on the sleeves whilst interpreting the sports brand's iconic cat with different textile cut-outs in an experimental colour story, true to his design aesthetic. Rendered in traditional Ari and Zardozi embroideries, the sleeves are the highlight of the jacket and showcase Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary spin.

In a move that celebrates young talent, Viraj Khanna for PUMA is an association that demonstrates the fusion of edgy global style with legacy artistry. It exhibits PUMA's ever-evolving commitment to supporting and amplifying the voices of creative communities it operates in, while keeping in mind the brand's forever sporty vibe.

