NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: After the roaring success of the My Story Tour in Delhi earlier this month, YoYo Honey Singh brought his landmark tour to Mumbai and turned the city into the setting for his life's most defining chapters.

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The evening unfolded as a powerful narrative - tracing Honey Singh's journey through rise, fame, setbacks, and resurgence, brought alive through music, visuals, and immersive storytelling.

In one of the most striking moments of the night, Honey Singh made a dramatic entry on stage in a Rolls Royce - an image that instantly defined the scale and energy of the evening.

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The concert also delivered two unforgettable moments of fan engagement. Winners of the Golden Ticket Contest received jewellery and one lucky fan rode home on a brand-new bike.

The king of pop also recorded a live music video on stage, giving the fan a unique experience, just like he did in Delhi.

For the thousands present in Mumbai, it was deeply personal - a reminder that music at its most powerful, touches hearts.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, "Mumbai is a city that understands a heartfelt performance like this and instinctively responds to it. With My Story, we wanted to go beyond performance and create something that feels immersive, personal, and unforgettable. What we saw tonight was that connection come alive in a way that only a city like Mumbai can make possible."

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer at NDTV, added, "Every city on this tour has its own energy, but Mumbai brings a certain expectation. From the opening moment to the final beat, this show was designed to match that intensity, and the response from the audience has been nothing short of incredible."

Those who were in Mumbai will remember the night for years to come. And as the NDTV Good Times My Story World Tour travels across India, one thing is certain--while every city will have something special waiting for its fans, the energy, unpredictability, and sheer scale of this tour promise some of the most unforgettable live music moments the year will see.

Because with Honey Singh, it is not just performance, it is an experience of a lifetime - across every show, every city.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)