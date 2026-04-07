UCLA gymnastics star Tiana Sumanasekera has taken social media by storm after debuting a high-energy floor routine that pays homage to her South Asian heritage. Competing at the Women’s Division 1 Regional Gymnastics finals this past weekend, the sophomore standout blended elite athleticism with a Bollywood and Sri Lankan-inspired choreography that brought the crowd to its feet. Sumanasekera, a five-time member of the U.S. National Gymnastics team, showcased a routine that seamlessly integrated traditional dance movements with powerful tumbling passes. The performance not only resonated with fans globally but also earned her a career-high score. Doha World Cup Cancelled By World Gymnastics Due To Ongoing Middle East Conflict.

UCLA’s Tiana Sumanasekera Scores Career-High 9.950 - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ucla gymnastics (@uclagymnastics)

Tiana Sumanasekera Leads UCLA

The viral routine was the highlight of a dominant night for the Bruin. UCLA Gymnastics celebrated the achievement on Instagram, noting that the performance, affectionately dubbed for "Princess T," secured her top marks across the board. “Princess T earned a career-high 9.950 on floor on her way to a career-high 39.625 all-around score! What a night,” the team shared via social media. The 9.950 score was pivotal in propelling Sumanasekera to her best-ever all-around total, cementing her status as one of the most versatile gymnasts in the collegiate circuit this season.

Tiana Sumanasekera Viral Bollywood Routine - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw)

UCLA Gymnast Celebrates Indian-Sri Lankan Roots

While Sumanasekera has long been recognisd for her technical precision, this routine allowed her to highlight her personal roots. Born to a Sri Lankan mother and an Indian father, the gymnast worked to ensure the choreography reflected the vibrant cultures of both nations. Throughout the performance, her teammates and the audience were seen dancing along to the rhythmic South Asian beats. The choice to bring Bollywood and Sri Lankan influences to the gymnastics floor follows a growing trend of NCAA gymnasts using their platform to celebrate their diverse cultural backgrounds through their art. SAI Recruitment Drive: Sports Authority of India Invites Applications for 323 Assistant Coaches Across 26 Disciplines, Know Steps To Apply.

Bollywood Routine Shines for UCLA

Sumanasekera’s success at the collegiate level is a continuation of an impressive elite career. Before joining UCLA, she was a standout on the international stage, earning multiple gold medals at the Pan American Championships and representing Team USA with distinction. As the Bruins move forward in the post-season, Sumanasekera's "Bollywood-inspired" floor routine is expected to remain a centerpiece of the team's lineup, blending cultural storytelling with the high-stakes pressure of Division 1 gymnastics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ucla gymnastics' Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).