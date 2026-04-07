The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its high-octane run as the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium. With the Royals looking to secure their third consecutive win and Mumbai Indians aiming to bounce back from an inconsistent start, the fixture is expected to be one of the highlights of the week. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 7 April, the match brings together some of the world's most explosive T20 talent, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer. For fans looking to catch every ball, here is a comprehensive guide to the live streaming and telecast options available globally.

Where to Watch in India RR vs MI Live Streaming: TV and Digital

Following the high-profile merger of major media entities, the broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 in India remains streamlined. Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026.

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action with expert commentary in multiple languages.

RR vs MI Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform, which resulted from the consolidation of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, offers various subscription tiers, including mobile-only and 4K premium plans.

Can You Watch IPL 2026 for Free?

In India, while the primary digital broadcast on JioHotstar typically requires a subscription, certain telecom providers often bundle "Cricket Plans" that include access to the streaming service at no additional cost. Furthermore, some regional free-to-air channels may provide limited highlights, though the live ball-by-ball telecast remains exclusive to the official rights holders. RR vs MI Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 13.

RR vs MI Match Timing and Venue Information

The encounter is hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the second home for the Rajasthan Royals.

Feature Details Match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Match 13) Date Tuesday, 7 April 2026 Toss 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM BST) Match Start 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM BST) Venue ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

What to Expect: Pitch and Conditions

The Barsapara surface has shown early signs of assisting seamers during the powerplay due to evening moisture. However, it traditionally transforms into a batting paradise as the game progresses. With the Mumbai Indians holding a narrow 16–14 head-to-head lead over the Royals, tactical decisions during the toss, impacted by potential dew, will likely play a decisive role in the outcome.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).