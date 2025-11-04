VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Even in our modern world filled with science and technology, the age-old tales of jaadu tona, witchcraft, curses, and unseen forces still echo through the small towns and cities of India. Behind closed doors, fear often manifests in the form of rituals and charms intended to harm or control. From fractured families to lost faith, black magic continues to prey on human vulnerabilities.

This is where Presenters Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara comes into play, not merely as a film but as a powerful voice against this entrenched darkness. Brought to life by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the movie boldly reveals what many prefer to overlook: the price of summoning evil energies and how greed and jealousy can easily shatter the spirit of faith.

At its heart, Jatadhara serves as a compelling exploration of the battle between good and evil. It intertwines myth with contemporary reality, illustrating how each act of dark magic drives people further away from peace, while divine power especially that of Lord Shiva remains the ultimate source of purification. Prerna's vision extends beyond the screen, aiming to inspire a "Black Magic Free" mindset in India, where belief is rooted in strength rather than fear.

Leading the narrative is Sonakshi Sinha, stepping into one of her most daring roles yet, channeling the very essence that tempts and tests humanity. For her, this film transcends mere performance; it's an immersive experience that delves into how easily humans can blur the lines between power and possession. She's supported by a stellar cast, including Sudheer Babu, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami the film features music by Zee Music Co.

Jatadhara skillfully blends fear with faith, demonstrating that no spell or dark ritual can ever triumph over divine truth. Under Prerna Arora's bold vision, the film stands as a poignant reminder that while witchcraft may still linger in our world, so does light and it will always prevail.

Jatadhara in your near cinemas from November 07 2025 in Hindi and Telugu.

