The Pakistan national cricket team will host the South Africa national cricket team in the opening fixture of the three-match ODI series. Earlier, the two-match Test series between the two countries was levelled 1-1. Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. Now the two teams are set to face each other in the cracking ODI series. Pakistan will be led by the newly appointed captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who replaced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who was sacked from his ODI captaincy. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be captained by Matthew Breetzke, who will lead a young side. Ten Sports and A Sports will provide the PAK vs SA ODI Series 2025 live telecast on Television. Tapmad and Tamasha are the live streaming partners in Pakistan for the PAK vs SA ODIs. Will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Scroll below to know. Shaheen Afridi Appointed Pakistan National Cricket Team's New ODI Captain; Star Bowler Replaces Mohammad Rizwan.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025

Match PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Date Tuesday, November 4 Time 3:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time Venue Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI on PTV Sports TV channel.

