The magnum opus Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, is generating immense buzz as its release date draws closer. A new behind-the-scenes revelation has surfaced, shedding light on the film's intensity and dedication to authenticity. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara goes beyond the realm of a supernatural drama — it's a cinematic journey deeply rooted in ritual, culture, and emotion.

In a recent behind-the-scenes account, it was revealed that the Jatadhara team performed actual Tantric rituals and chanted authentic mantras during the filming of a key sequence to capture its spiritual energy. To ensure accuracy, the production team carried out extensive research and consulted practising Tantriks, who supervised and guided the ceremonies on set.

According to crew members, the atmosphere on set during these sequences was unlike a typical film shoot. Strict measures were taken to maintain respect for the traditions being portrayed, with every ritual conducted under the guidance of experts to ensure both cultural sensitivity and the safety of everyone involved.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jatadhara':

Reflecting on the experience, director Venkat Kalyan said, “We didn’t want to recreate the energy; we wanted to feel it. When you’re dealing with a story like Jatadhara, it’s not just about visuals or effects. It’s about invoking something deeper — a connection to the unseen. Those rituals weren’t for spectacle; they were for truth, to make the experience sacred and real for everyone on set and for audiences watching it.”

Producer Prerna Arora added, “Jatadhara is not just a film, it’s an experience born out of faith and fearlessness. We wanted to build a world that feels real. Every chant, every ritual, every emotion had to come from a place of truth. The energy on set was indescribable — it felt like cinema meeting divinity.”

Co-director Abhishek Jaiswal echoed the sentiment, saying, "When you attempt to portray the mystical, it's very easy to rely on visual effects. But we wanted authenticity — to feel that raw vibration that ancient rituals carry. Those moments on set were powerful, and I believe audiences will sense that same intensity on screen."

Jatadhara promises larger-than-life storytelling that blends spectacle with deep emotional resonance. Exploring themes of faith, fear, and devotion, the film aims to transport viewers into a world where the mystical collides with the human — leaving them both unsettled and moved in equal measure.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its evocative soundtrack, Jatadhara promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year - an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness.

