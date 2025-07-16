PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In a time when wellness is no longer a luxury but a necessity, Hydrolife by ZeroB unveils its latest campaign, 'Alkaline Ka Kamaal', a powerful movement that places the spotlight on the life-changing benefits of alkaline and hydrogen-rich water. Backed by science and driven by innovation, the campaign aims to reintroduce water as a conscious choice for better living.

'Alkaline Ka Kamaal' is not just a campaign--it's a call to rethink the way we hydrate. At the heart of this initiative is the Hydrolife by ZeroB alkaline water ionizer, a state-of-the-art purifier designed to provide up to five types of water for different health and home needs. From antioxidant-rich hydrogen water to water optimized for cooking and cleansing, Hydrolife brings customization and wellness into every sip.

Equipped with 11 platinum-coated titanium plates, an auto-cleaning electrolyzer, and a powerful in-built High Recovery RO system, Hydrolife by ZeroB stands out as a category-defining solution. It retains essential minerals, balances pH levels, and produces water that not only hydrates--but heals, protects, and rejuvenates.

Yogesh Bajpai, Executive Vice President & Business Head - ZeroB, shared:"With 'Alkaline Ka Kamaal', we celebrate the true potential of water. It's not just about quenching thirst, it's about empowering people to lead healthier, more energized lives. Through this campaign, we aim to bring the science of alkaline and hydrogen water into every Indian home and lifestyle."

The campaign will unfold through:

* Educational content around pH-balanced water and its health impact* Real user stories showcasing benefits like improved digestion, skin clarity, and energy levels* Short digital films that demystify alkaline water in everyday scenarios* On-ground demos and activations through ZeroB's experience centers and retail partners

Hydrolife offers more than purification, it delivers:

* Custom hydration with adjustable pH levels* Hydrogen-rich antioxidant water to neutralize free radicals* Improved gut health, metabolism, and immunity* Water options for cooking, sanitizing, and daily use, all in one system

'Alkaline Ka Kamaal' is ZeroB's invitation to consumers to experience water that does more, water that works for their body, lifestyle, and long-term health.

