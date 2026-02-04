Karan Johar has expressed his admiration for Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, sharing that he is open to any form of collaboration with the Oscar-winning actress. The Bollywood filmmaker says that the “virtual” path is “manifesting” for him. Karan took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-shared an AI-generated reimagining of his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, featuring a Hollywood twist. Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox, Says ‘Universe Give Me the Strength To Stay Away’.

The imagined cast included George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand, Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand, Tom Cruise as Rahul Raichand, Anne Hathaway as Anjali Sharma, Margot Robbie as Poo, and Chris Hemsworth as Rohan “Laddu” Raichand. “Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I Will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me…,” he wrote as the caption. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... originally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance.

Karan Johar Hopes for Meryl Streep Collaboration As He Reacts to Viral ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ AI Casting Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The film follows a wealthy Indian family that becomes estranged when the adopted son is disowned by his father for marrying a woman of lower socio-economic status, leading to years of separation and eventual reconciliation. Released theatrically in 2001, the film was the most expensive Indian film at the time. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Over time, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has attained cult status, with Khan’s character becoming an icon, and is frequently cited as a landmark in Hindi cinema, particularly for its cultural resonance with the Indian diaspora and its role in expanding Bollywood’s global reach. Karan Johar Supports Varun Dhawan As He Slams Trolls Amid ‘Border 2’ Release, Says ‘Truth Will Always Prevail!’ (View Post).

AI Reimagines Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Anne Hathway and George Clooney As ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Cast -Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasko Boyoh (@paskoboy)

Talking about Meryl, throughout her career spanning over five decades, including three Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, eight Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for seven Grammy Awards and a Tony Award.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Karan Johar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).