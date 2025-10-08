PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 8: Surat witnessed the grand launch of ZUUP (From the House of Red Chief) - The Giant Family Footwear Store on October 4, marking a new milestone in footwear shopping. Situated at The Polaris World, VIP road, Surat, ZUUP brings together an unmatched collection of over 100 plus popular national and international footwear brands and 3000 plus styles under one roof, offering a world-class shopping experience for families.

The inauguration event was graced by Shri Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director & Executive Director, Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, along with Bollywood Actor Hina Khan and footwear enthusiasts from across the city. The store's giant layout drew awe and excitement, making it the ultimate destination for anyone looking for variety, style, and comfort in one place.

Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, shared about the ZUUP store's vision - " No more hopping between multiple stores--ZUUP is the one-stop solution for all footwear needs. ZUUP Stores are designed to transform the way families shop for footwear. We have brought the world of shoes to Surat with over 100 plus brands and 3000 plus styles for men, women, and kids. This isn't just a store; it's a giant step toward making shoe shopping enjoyable, stress-free, and grand." Here, besides the Red Chief range, there is a wide range of shoes from International and national brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Asics, Reebok, Crocs, Woodland, Campus, Cat Walk, Lee Cooper, Inc.5, and many more brands. This is our Second store in the country after Gorakhpur, and many more are lined up in the coming financial year in different parts of the country .

Hina Khan also shared her experience - "I have never seen so many options under one roof before. ZUUP truly feels like a footwear wonderland for families, wherein one can find shoes in just one visit!" In fact, I felt mesmerised looking at the response of shoppers who were enjoying their shopping and buying multiple footwear in one go. People of Surat are lucky to have the first of its kind giant store in their city ."

The store launch saw enthusiastic families exploring the vast variety of footwear, covering everything from casual wear and sports shoes to formal footwear. Special launch-day benefits were offered to early shoppers, adding to the excitement.

